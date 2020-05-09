Leadership is about timely decision-making, Mumba tells govt

LEADERSHIP is about timely decision-making and one delayed decision can cost a million lives, MMD leader Nevers Mumba has counselled the PF government.

And Mumba says he is running for president in 2021 not just to sit in State House but wants to change the very railroad that carries the country’s politics.

Mumba, who featured on Hot FM’s Hot seat programme on Thursday, said a decision for a total lock down of the country was going to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

He regretted that the PF government has not made the decision for a total lockdown thus the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, urged Zambians to engage and amplify their self-survival skills.

“All we can say to the Zambian people is that take it personal now, if government doesn’t tell you to lock yourselves down, lock yourselves down. If government doesn’t tell you they are going to give you a mask, go and take part of your bed sheet and make a mask because now it’s self-survival and you are on your own to make sure that you live and not die,” Mumba said.

He noted that the country was under threat bow and it would be folly for any leader to take it easy and drop the guard.

Mumba, clergyman, recalled that when President Edgar Lungu and Cabinet decided to ‘unlock the church’, there was a protest from a cross section of society because even in their consciousness, citizens believed the coronavirus needed to be given time and studied.

“Because of carelessness, you can have it [coronavirus] last for two years, three years because you are not taking it by the horns and paying the necessary price while you can. This thing of half measure responses to an attack like this lasts longer to deal with; it costs more because the way things are…when you see a problem, deal with it decisively and pay the highest price so that you can have joy at the end,” he said.

Mumba said Zambia was at a place where the government was taking a big gamble and people “have to just wait to see whether their gamble is well informed”.

He said whatever gamble government had taken and or continued to take, people should take care of themselves against the death angel that had been unleashed.

He said he got involved in politics on the basis that until Africa had leaders of morality and integrity, who would say no to some world demand because its does not favour Africans, real development would remain a fallacy.

He said he longs to see African leaders who would take the interest in their people.

“The challenge of COVID-19 is going to expose the quality of leaders that we have on the continent. I can only go by history that we have not made any good decisions as Africa…. First of all, we have a situation where we are waiting for a vaccine to come from the West to deal with this pandemic (COVID-19), it’s our approach and it’s a terrible approach,” Mumba said.

He said Africa needed to have a leadership that could have research and think tanks on coronavirus and how it would be handled.

Mumba further said the African continent needed a leadership beyond COVID-19, which was alive to the fact that people were on their own.

“Systems created in Africa work against us, they don’t work for us. The reason I am running for President is not to sit in State House and govern as per norm; I want to change the very railroad that carries the politics of our country. If we don’t change the system by which we govern ourselves, any President who goes to State House will…for three months you will be clapping for him and after four months you will be saying that how did we vote for this person?” Mumba said.

He noted that the governance system in place was not that of integrity, morality and delivery thus needed a complete overhaul.

He said crises like the coronavirus had brought to the fore the ugliness of how Africa had governed itself.

Mumba said the coronavirus had revealed the continent’s nakedness and inability of leaders to look after their own people.

“We are corrupt, we eat our own future and consume the future of our children and whosoever steals is a hero, we worship them and all those that want to govern by the rules are the ones condemned, laughed at and not even voted into office. Until that trajectory changes and there is an event like this, we start to pay the highest price because we no longer have money to pay for poor people in Kalikiliki but it’s all in the banks of the few government officials…ministers, permanent secretaries, they are the ones who have the money, the Zambians don’t have he money,” Mumba said.

Further, Mumba said it was even difficult to talk to the current government because leaders have politicised everything.

He, however, assured the government that the opposition is ready to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Mumba said the opposition members were after fighting the virus and not the ruling party thus urged the government to relax and know that they exist for people.

“It’s very difficult to talk to them because everything to them is political. We are fighting a very vicious battle but I want to assure government that they have the support of us the opposition because I have seen that even my other opposition colleagues are not fighting government on these efforts, they are trying to find the solution so they should not look at us like we are after them, we are after the virus…all of us. We must defeat the enemy; the biggest problem in war is when an army has an insurrection of a conflict within itself. Right now the PF government has support from civil society, it has support from opposition leaders to fight this virus but the only thing that will make this virus more deadly and dangerous is when fighting begins within the PF,” said Mumba.