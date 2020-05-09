MOSHO UNREACHABLE…keeps Kingphar factory keys

LUSAKA lawyer Lewis Mosho is reported to be avoiding receiving the High Court injunction that stopped him from being a business rescue administrator for Kingphar Company Limited.

On Wednesday, the Lusaka High Court stopped Mosho from being a business rescue administrator of Kingphar Company Limited.

This is in a matter where Zhang Xiaomin and Mulozi Trading Limited have sued Kingphar Company Limited for wrongly appointing a business rescue director for the company.

According to the injunction granted to the complainants, it has been ordered that the named business rescue administrator, Lewis Mosho, whether by himself, his agents, servants or whomsoever, is prohibited from performing powers and functions of the business rescue administrator of Kingphar as the case may be, including the power to appoint the chief executive officer, management and advisors of Kingphar.

And sources said when the injunction was delivered to Mosho’s law firm, Lewis Nathan advocates the same day, officers refused to receive it.

“It seems they did not want to receive the court documents that were delivered to them. Apparently, Mr Mosho has been keeping keys to the factory premises and he is evading the injunction even when we know that he is in Lusaka. It is not true that his officers cannot locate him even when we know very well that he is in Lusaka,” said the sources.

But according to a letter from Lewis Nathan Advocates dated May 7, 2020 addressed to the complainants’ lawyers TMB Advocates, Mosho could not be reached on time.

“Kindly refer to your letter dated 7th instant on the above matter in which you request us to contact our Client to hand over the keys to the factory premises for Kingphar Company Zambia Limited,” stated the letter. “We note however that your said letter was served on our Chambers after 12[:00] hours of today and giving us an interesting deadline of 13[:00] hours of today within which our Client should handover the keys. We also note your threat to file contempt proceedings against our Client in the event that the handover is not made within your preferred time. We advise we are unable to reach our Client on the same. We shall revert to you as soon as we get in contact.”