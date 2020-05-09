PF govt uses commissions of inquiry to make people forget their mistakes – Mambo

CHIKONDI Foundation president Bishop John Mambo has urged government to show leadership in the fight against the coronavirus.

And Bishop Mambo says it is not enough for health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya to announce that government will institute a commission of inquiry into the death of Ian Mutambo.

Mutambo, a Zambezi district hospital lab technician, and three others died in a road traffic accident that involved a Power Tools bus last Saturday at Mandanya bridge in Manyinga district.

Mutambo, 24, was on duty transporting COVID-19 samples of a Chinese suspected to have the virus to Ndola Central Hospital for test when the bus he was in plunged into Kabompo River.

But Bishop Mambo wandered why government had to put COVID-19 samples on a public bus risking other passengers to contract a virus that had killed more than 230,000 people globally.

He said he was saddened by Mutambo’s death and that there was no justification to make by government when a life of a person had been lost due to Ministry of Health’s carelessness.

“It is very sad to lose a life of a very young man aged 24 years. Why put someone with very important things on a public transport? Even a volunteer would have transported the samples,” Bishop Mambo said.

“This time it is a war, anyone can do it. We are trying to save life but also we are taking life away. The death of this young man is uncalled for. Let us show leadership and also declare total war against the coronavirus. There are those who are donating, where is the money going? If Zambia is relaxed in the fight against COVID-19, this virus will wipe us out.”

Bishop Mambo said commission of inquiries were lips services which the PF government was using to make people forget their mistakes.

He said Dr Chilufya should consider creating a fund to help the family mourn their child.

“It is not enough that there will be a commission of inquiry. How many inquiries have we had as a country without any results? Government should not play lip service on this one. If I was the Head of State, people must be fire by now, not to say we are coming with a commission of inquiry. That is delaying tactics, Zambia, so that people may forget about it,” he said. “We have now lost hope in such things because after the elections of 2016, you came up with the commission of inquiry that gave a report you have failed to act upon.”

Bishop Mambo said government must show seriousness in the way it was conducting mass screening for COVID-19.

“If it was campaign materials or anything to do with elections, money would have been fund for the cause. It is not a secret that currently people are going around campaigning on how they should win on bill 10, which has been objected by the majority Zambians. This is not the time to talk about Bill 10, this is a time now to put our heads together and see how we can defeat this scourge which has invaded us.”

Bishop Mambo urged health staff to take seriously the COVID-19 screening exercise.

He said once tested for COVID-19, result should be communicated on time than to leave people in suspense.

“I personally went to Kamwala Islamic Centre last Tuesday for COVID-19 test. And I was tested but there was no message and I asked them, how am I going to know the results? And they said they will send through the phone. No one sent the message to say positive or negative. Then someone says no, it means you are negative. If you were positive, we were going to follow you but this means negative. No, that is not supposed to be the case. Those who are testing volunteer, they should get the message; negative or positive,” said Bishop Mambo.