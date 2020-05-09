Prime TV was closed because of Bill 10 – Miti

ALLIANCE for Community Action executive director Laura Miti says the PF and the government do not want a thinking public.

Miti said Prime TV was closed because of Bill 10.

She said the PF administration wants to completely control the narrative when Parliament reopens.

Miti said it occurred to her that had Bill 10 passed at the last sitting of Parliament, like government expected it to, Prime TV would probably not have been closed.

“You see, for years, the most important EL [Edgar Lungu] administration project has been a very well thought-out attempt to capture the Constitution so that the 2021elections are easy. Nay, so that the next elections are largely irrelevant to President Lungu’s overwhelming desire for another term of office. The point being that if Bill 10 had passed, as Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda, conceptualised it, 2021 would have been constitutionally rigged and our democracy killed and buried,” she said in a posting on her Facebook page. “Back to Prime TV then. The station’s mortal sin is that it gave a platform to voices advocating against Bill 10. Let’s take a step back to justify that thought. An audio leaked, weeks ago, in which voices that sound very much like those of known heads of CSOs are heard having a conversation.”

Miti said the men suggest that the President was upset that despite the large amounts of money paid to them to advocate for Bill 10, they had not delivered success.

“Now, that is very instructive. As we all know, in Zambia, an unhappy President, even one as inherently weak as EL, causes lots of people to act to try and lift the bad mood. As stated above, the road to the passing of the EL-friendly contents of Bill 10 was cleverly laid. The idea that it could hit major hurdles was very likely not considered,” she said.

Miti said, as seen even now, when those that promote the Bill were touring the country deep in the COVID-19 crisis, the Lungu administration had not accepted Zambians’ refusal of “this constitutional hijack”.

“They want the Bill to pass. Much rides on it. So then, a debrief must have identified Prime TV’s availability to #SayNoToBill10 advocates as one of the main reasons the public rejected the Bill. Prime TV closure is therefore a punishment for what, I guess, is seen as a delay in the completion of the Bill 10 project. Importantly, it is meant to facilitate the next big push for Bill 10. You see, when Parliament reconvenes, Minister Given Lubinda does not want a platform on which John Sangwa, MacDonald Chipenzi, Linda Kasonde, LAZ [Law Association of Zambia] etc have intellectual debates with proponents of Bill 10, like [Brian] Mundubile and Tutwa [Ngulube],” she said. “Those discussions, especially John Sangwa’s calm, almost annoyingly unhurried, breakdown of his understanding of the Constitution make the public engage intellectually with their Constitution.”

Miti said right now, the PF and government do not want a “thinking” public.

“This administration wants to completely control the narrative when Parliament reopens. Expect ZNBC to line up all manner of voices saying – we now want the amazing Bill 10 to pass. It is this desperation to get the job done, this time round, that informed the stunning disregard for law and procedure in the closure of Prime TV,” she said.

Miti said information minister Dora Siliya and “her instrument of choice” Independent Broadcasting Authority chairperson Josephine Mapoma, did not even try to find a legal reason to close the station.

“Time is not on their side, you see. So they just killed the station and thought up an excuse later. Of course, the other reason Prime was closed is that the EL people do not want a free-spirited media house equalising the campaign playing field next year – but that’s for another day,” said Miti.