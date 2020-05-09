Speak up, speak out!

Maybin Mudenda says when citizens in a democratic country become silent to issues that affect them their lives begin to end. He’s right.
Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.” These words are a stark reminder as we watch with baited breath Edgar Lungu’s repressive designs, tyranny, abuses of power. Collective national conscience needs to begin to find its voice. At this crucial juncture, we would do well to remember the words expressed by German Pastor Martin Niemoller in 1946 on his failure to speak out against the Third Reich: “First they came for the communists, I was not a communist, so I did not protest. Then they came for the journalists, I was not a journalist, so I did not protest. Then they came for the gypsies, I was not a gypsy, so I did not protest. Then they came for the Jews, I was not a Jew, so I did not protest. Finally they came for me, but by then there was no one left to protest!”
As we have seen clearly over the years Edgar has been President of our Republic, despots flourish when concerned citizens do nothing.
In times like these – times of repression, tyranny and abuse of power – it is imperative that we speak up and speak out.
But how does an ordinary citizen actually go about doing that?
Perhaps one of the best and most effective ways to counter tyranny is by being everyday examples of the values that it tries to trample – kindness, consideration, compassion, empathy and solidarity.
People may doubt what you say, but they will always believe how you live.
And when those moments of doubt hit, when we are tempted to wonder if our individual or collective efforts are making any difference in the larger scheme of things, let’s keep Robert F. Kennedy’s thoughtful words in mind: “Few will have the greatness to bend history itself, but each of us can work to change a small portion of events. It is from numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped. Each time a man (or woman) stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he (she) sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression.”
