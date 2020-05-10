Headline Matters with Chambwa: Ribbon-cutting season

Exactly, 459 days from today, May 10, 2020, the date will be Wednesday, August 12, 2021. Forget about the other countdowns you have heard which don’t tally with mine. I “surprisingly” got a distinction in mathematics at Grade 12 level and therefore, there is no error in my calculation. But why do I keep on counting down to August 12, 2021? It’s because Zambia will hold general elections on that date. No, I will not be a candidate at any level in that election. But merely being a voter makes me an interested party.

By then, it should be everyone’s prayer, the dreadful Coronavirus will COMPLETELY be behind us. Gassing, too. Voters will have a field day ‘gassing’ this and that selfish leader who, in the preceding term of office, was submerged into opulence. Expectedly, politicians will be pointing at their success. Something like ‘we were able to construct a mother’s shelter at X clinic, we constructed this and that road’. The sequence will go on like that.

My readers, next year or later this year will be interesting; I see ribbons being cut at every corner of the street, either urban or rural. What ribbon? I call this as the ribbon-cutting season and in my poor vision (at least I have a vision), I see “the man” canter from one end of Lusaka to the other, commissioning infrastructure ranging from roads to facilities like the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University (LMMU) on Great East Road.

The season will not be a unique feature to Lusaka dwellers only. No! My brothers and sisters in other parts of the country will equally see their fair share of ribbon cuttings as hospitals, clinics, schools, dams and nothings will be launched. This will be a season you mustn’t miss!

But on the other hand, historians will be reminding us about the procurement of ambulances at US$288,000 each, 42 fire engines at US$1 million each, who owns the 48 houses in Lusaka, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) trends report, Mukula logs, bill 10, mealie-meal prices, electricity outages, the 321 kilometres Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway billed to cost US$1.2 billion, the $274 million digital migration programme, the progress made to construct City Market and everything else you can think about.

But I hope Zambians will remember that they have had a “caring leadership.” Who, for instance, didn’t hear the announcement State House made in December last year that President Edgar Lungu and other public officers in the highest salary brackets would have their salaries cut by 20 per cent, those in the middle would have theirs cut by 15 per cent and those in the lower group would be cut by 10 per cent? It was crystal clear, at least from where I stand.

The President believes the cutting down of his salary and other highly paid public officers in the government and quasi-government institutions can cushion the economic impact on Zambians arising from the then increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs. Clap for the leadership’s economics! I’m out laughing.

Let the ribbon-cutting season come so that historians can get down to work. As it were, the starting point is always promising but how does Poor Finishing ‘carry the day?’ Think, blink. Bye!

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.