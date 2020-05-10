It’s unreasonable to start relaxing public health regulations-Kambwili

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says it is extremely unreasonable to start relaxing public health regulations at the time the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing.

In a statement via his Facebook page following President Edgar Lungu’s address where he reopened Casinos, restaurants and gyms and appealed to businesses that voluntarily closed to consider opening up, Kambwili lamented that government leaders were not serious on mitigating the impact of the coronavirus.

On Friday President Lungu directed that examination classes, at primary and secondary school level across the country, reopen on June 1.

President Lungu’s directive and announcement came at the time the country had recorded 14 new cases of COPVID-19.

Yesterday the country recorded 85 cases.

Kambwili, the National Democratic Congress leader, said opening examination classes was tantamount to carelessness beyond measure because it was as good at taking the learners to the war front.

“When you look at the government schools, one classroom has about 75-80 pupils and we are told that this virus thrives in cold conditions…really what are we saying? We are clearly saying we respect the examinations that are coming, go our children, and we don’t care about your health, go and be 70 or 80 in one class. Because the size of those classrooms and looking at the numbers of learners, indeed how can you practice social distancing?” Kambwili asked.

The NDC leader said he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the numbers Dr Chitalu Chilufya had been giving on the COVID-19 cases were not correct.

“I don’t think we are being serious. And I have seen that some people have celebrated that President Lungu has done well to do what he has done…people of Zambia, I beg you, my fellow parents, I beg you, please don’t take this pandemic as a by the way thing. This disease is serious.”

Kambwili said out of the population of 18 million Zambians, the tests done so far were only about 8000.

“If we did more tests across the country, and by the way, those 861 cases that we have tested, 99.9 per cent are just from Lusaka. Have we tested the people on the Copperbelt? Have we tested people in the other nine provinces…the answer is a big no. Therefore, it is unreasonable for anybody to start relaxing the COVID-19 health regulations that were put in place at the time the numbers are increasing,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili recalled that when random testing was started in Lusaka, there had been an increase in cases thus showing that if the whole country was tested, more than 5000 would be found to have the virus.

“You are now asking leaners, 80 in one class throughout the country to go and infect and re-infect themselves and come back to interact with those other children in society…the spread of this pandemic will be unbearable. My appeal to the President, please rethink this decision. For me, my wife and children are in the UK and what they have told me of what is happening in the UK, in line with the pandemic, you can shed tears. I don’t want the people of Zambia to be subjected to what the people in England, what the people in France and Italy are going through,” Kambwili lamented.

He wondered if government had procured more ventilators for them to relax.

He said with no cure at the moment, the only major equipment that would mitigate the COVDI-19 deaths was the ventilator.

“If you don’t have ventilators and are asking people to go and test…what you are doing is like poke and see, let’s see if these people are going to die and when they die then we can take action. This is a very wrong way of thinking, it’s a very wrong way of leadership and I think those advising the President and government on this issue must rethink what they are exposing Zambia to. Once this pandemic goes in the peripherals, ala kukaba ichililo, lusambu sambu noushalimo akabamo. Mwe Lesa wesu bushe twalilowekwa…kanshi uwalowa Zambia nani (there will be mourning, even those who were not there would be affected. Oh God, we are bewitched? Who has bewitched Zambia?)”