PF DIVIDING OUR PEOPLE …only UPND can redeem this country from evils of PF – HH

THERE is no other alternative political party that can redeem this country from the evils of PF apart from the UPND, says Hakainde Hichilema.

And Hichilema has described the PF as a virus that invaded the country even before the coronavirus.

Speaking on Boiling Pot on Zambezi FM radio via a telephone interview, Hichilema said he and his “responsible UPND leadership” were the only cure to PF he described as a virus that has infected all sectors of the Zambian economy before COVID-19 arrived.

“The important thing is…we need as a country to agree that the PF has failed us, PF has failed this country, some of us knew this a very long time ago…there is failure everywhere, no jobs, they promised more jobs…they promised us more money in the pocket; who has money? They promised more money in the pockets but it’s no money in your pockets. They promised us lower taxes but it is more, higher taxes. You want to dig a borehole so that you can wash your hands more regularly because of CIVID-19 they charge you taxes on the borehole,” he said.

“Look at the debt mountain! I told them, they started calling me names. They damaged the economy, it was growing at 7 per cent, now it’s growing at less than 2 per cent. I told them to stop corruption, now corruption is everywhere. A small number of people in PF is eating and living very well. They have broken the rule of law, there is violence, they even arrested me for telling them to stop training PF militias. Now there are militias everywhere, grabbing people’s land, So PF has failed. The only alternative to give hope to the Zambian people is UPND. If anyone says there is another party then muntu uyo mubeshi, ulabeja, (that person is a liar, he is lying), the only party to redeem the country is UPND kwata, kwapela (that’s it). The only alternative to the PF is only the UPND. There is no any other party that can redeem the country.”

Hichilema urged Zambians to unite and work together to deliver the UPND into government.

“There was a virus that was damaging our country even before COVID-19 came to our country, there was a virus destroying our economy, dividing our people and weakening our democratic institutions. How do we know that virus? We know the symptoms of the virus through mismanagement of the economy, corruption, abuse of authority, debt, breakdown of the rule of law, but the good news is that the UPND through me HH, Bally, will take care of you,” he said.

“The solution and cure to this virus, this Dununa reverse virus that has been damaging our country before COVID-19 came is UPND. This virus (PF) is dividing our people on ethnic lines, destroying jobs. We as UPND will treat this Dununa reverse virus through a visionary UPND leadership,” Hichilema said.

He said the UPND government under his leadership would ensure social justice and equitable distribution of national resources.

He said the majority of Zambians believe that the UPND was the only solution to the PF ‘virus’.

He also accused the PF government of mismanaging the fight against COVID-19.

Hichilema called for an audit of all donated COVID-19 materials and finances.

He said he, unlike the PF, directed that no one should make face masks using UPND materials as this was going to divide the nation on political lines when the COVID-19 fight should not be politicised.

“We are committed to serving the people without stealing from them as we are seeing now…people have never suffered the way they have under the PF. When PF came into power, the US dollar was trading at K5, they damaged the economy and took it to K15 before COVID-19 arrived. Now they are saying the Kwacha is doing badly because of COVID-19, kubeja, bubeshi (it’s lies. I believe in facts,” Hichilema said.

He advised Zambians to take COVID-19 very seriously and described it as World War III.

“The PF is trying to politicise COVID-19…we are all soldiers and must fight to protect every citizen. Ian Mutambo was exposed to death by being subjected to public transport transporting COVID-19 samples, and yet money is there. Mutambo’s death falls squarely on PF, they fly singers to sing Dununa reverse and yet they failed to fly Mutambo, that is lack of leadership. Such a situation should not be allowed. We will not allow it because we love the people. Please maintain social distancing; one metre is fine but five may even be better, wash your hands regularly, COVID-19 is real. My son is quarantined in the UK and I told him to stay there,” he said.

“Don’t loose hope, hope is on the way,” Hichilema said.

On tourism, Hichilema said through his contacts, he would attract financing into the sector so as to make Livingstone not only the nation’s tourism capital but a regional tourism capital.

He added that curio traders would be helped with international market for their products.

“What is lacking in PF is knowledge and connections and love for the people,” Hichilema said.

On development, Hichilema said he was the one that led to the expansion of the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport runway after then California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger made plans to visit Livingstone and wanted to land in the city but was forced to use Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls International Airport instead and stayed at the Royal Livingstone Resort.