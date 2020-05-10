Zambian India mission to evacuate citizens

THE Zambian Mission in India has facilitated the evacuation of several Zambians from the Asian country at their own cost.

According to a notification dated May 8, 2020 and signed by High Commissioner Judith Kapijimpanga, a group of Zambians would leave Mumbai for Lusaka on May 14.

Kapijimpanga, however, warned that due to limited space, priority would be given to patients and caregivers.

“As you may be aware, the Zambian High Commission in New Delhi, India, has been receiving requests to facilitate for repatriation of Zambians and Resident/work permit holders at their own cost. This is in view of suspension of International flights, amid COVID-19 pandemic,” she stated.

“In order to assist those wishing to be repatriated, the Mission wishes to guide as follows: Ethiopian Airways will operate a single flight on 14th May 2020. The itinerary is Delhi-Mumbai-Lusaka. The planned flight is expected to depart Indira Ghandi International Airport, New Delhi, and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai at 4 pm and 10 pm, respectively. The cost is $1,500 per passenger (Adult/Child) for Economy Class and $3,500 per passenger for business (Adult/Child). The payments should be done in India Rupees (INR) at the current exchange rate.”

Kapijimpanga stated that there would be mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Zambia as per health guidelines.

“The Mission will facilitate for curfew passes, however, evacuees have to arrange transport into Mumbai and New Delhi…there will be mandatory quarantine as recommended by the Ministry of Health, Government of Republic of Zambia, for a minimum of 14 days. The quarantine shall be at own cost in a facility of Government’s choice,” stated Kapijimpanga.