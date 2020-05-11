Africa’s strength lies in unity, says Rev Sambo

MMD vice-president Reverend Reuben Sambo says Africa still does not know her power.

Rev Sambo said all that Africa needed to do was rise to her well-deserved place in the global family.

He said Africa must mature to the place where it would start to realise that: “we are one people.”

“We are connected to each other by a contiguous land unit, a culture sparsely different; language intimations that are not so different and perhaps most importantly by the spirit of Ubuntu,” he said in a statement.

“We have a collective wealth that far outweighs everyone else’s. We have some of the world’s most sought-after precious pearls and minerals, and our reserves will last generations. We have the most adorable and also most vicious wildlife, perhaps deliberately put in by the Almighty God to protect our natural resources. We have the most arable lands and certainly beautiful sights to behold.”

Rev Sambo said Africa also had the most precious people.

“We are well graced and indeed well positioned. We have the most youthful population by far. Our people excel in many fields of life. But we miss it because we do not know that our power lies in our unity. Why did Madagascar, for instance, feel that it was important to act alone on such a powerful COVID-19 solution? Now the envious other family is dividing us on it and sadly we cannot hold together because others have already been detailed differently?’’ he asked.

‘’Why did Senegal not whisper to all her continental brothers on how to test for COVID-19 within 5 minutes and how to make ventilators affordably from local materials? Now the other family that walks about with a superiority complex have made the others of her brothers to doubt. Why did Ghana not conduct the autopsies in quiet and share the results with her brothers in a whisper? Now there are moratoriums that have been set which cannot be breached.”

Rev Sambo asked why Zambia was speaking about her “beautiful stories” in isolation.

“Why did Nigeria not fight for all Africans in China and why did the rest of us not join in? As long as we do not share our stories as one people, as long as we do not realise that we are better off when we act together, as long as we do not first trust each other here before we go trusting others out there, and as long as we do not act together, we shall remain powerless,” said Rev Sambo.

“Africa’s opportunity is now. Africa’s opportunity is in all her people. Africa’s opportunity is in her maturity.”