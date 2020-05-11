Choma police arrest man for allegedly defiling granddaughter

POLICE in Choma in Southern Province have arrested a 49-year-old man Sibanyati TBZ Settlement for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old granddaughter.

Police public relations officer Esther Katongo said the incident is alleged to have happened on Friday around 13:35 hours at Sibanyati TBZ Settlement in Choma.

Katongo said in the process of transporting the suspect to police, he sustained a cut on the right leg as he attempted to escape by jumping off the moving motor vehicle.

“He has been taken for treatment at Choma General Hospital where he is under guard,” she said.

And Katongo said in another development, a 26-year-old woman identified as Gloria Ngonga of Namwala district has drowned in the Kafue river after a canoe she was on with three other people capsized due to a strong wave while the other occupants swam to safety.

She said the incident occurred on May 8 at 11:00 hours at Chunga Ndombe area.

Katongo said the body had not yet been retrieved and the search has continued.

Meanwhile, police in Livingstone have picked up a body of a man identified as Philimon Cheelo, 55 which was discovered in a decomposed state in a house.

Katongo said this was after police received a report on Friday morning from the public who noticed a smell from the direction of the deceased’s house.

“Police visited the scene and after forcing the door to the house open, they found the body of the deceased person in a decomposed state lying in his one-roomed house. The deceased was living alone and is suspected to have been mentally unstable. Due to the state in which the body was found, police engaged the local authority to disinfect the body before burying it and the grave has been marked. Relatives could not be traced hence we appeal to relatives of the above mentioned deceased person to avail themselves to police in Livingstone,” said Katongo.