Double Covid control efforts, Hamukale directs district committees

SOUTHERN Province minister Edify Hamukale has directed all district epidemic preparedness committees in the area to double their efforts in enforcing adherence to COVID-19 measures.

In a statement, Dr Hamukale said this was because two truck drivers from the neighbouring Chirundu district of Lusaka Province had tested positive to coronavirus.

“I am therefore directing all district epidemic preparedness committees to increase their COVID-19 control measures because Chirundu is a neighbour of Southern Province through Siavonga and Chikankata and the infection can easily be spread into the province,” said Dr Hamukale.