Govt closes Nakonde border

NAKONDE border post in Muchinga Province will temporally close with effect from today.

Health minister Chitalu Chilufya announced Nakonde as the new epicentre of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The announcement followed the recording of 76 positive cases of COVID-19 in the border town.

At his daily update in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chilufya said President Edgar Lungu had directed measures to respond to the data that came out of Nakonde.

He said the situation in Nakonde remained grave and that President Lungu was concerned.

“In this regard he has directed that with effect from Monday, the 11th of May, 2020, the Nakonde border will be temporarily closed. There shall be no traffic in and out through the Nakonde border,” Dr Chilufya said. “Further, there shall be no traffic in or out of Nakonde to facilitate the implementation of targeted interventions, that include training and re-training of our port staff – including immigrations, ZRA (Zambia Revenue Authority) health staff…We have mobilised adequate personal protective equipment and medical consumables and multi-sectoral teams.”

He explained that the temporally closure of the border is necessary to accommodate the multi-sectoral teams and the whole government approach to take effect, “to ensure that we make trade and commerce safe.”

Meanwhile, the minister disclosed that, in the last 24 hours, 250 samples were tested.

“Out of these 15 cases were COVID-19 positive. 14 are in Lusaka district and one in Chilanga. The positive cases include one alert from the community, two contacts to known cases, three persons with a history of international travel currently in quarantine, five routine testing and this brings the total number of COVID-19 [positive] cases in Zambia to 267,” said Dr Chilufya. “Five patients have tested negative consecutively and have been discharged. Therefore, [it] brings the total number of recoveries to 117. All the patients in our COVID-19 isolation facilities are in stable condition.”