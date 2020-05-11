Govts hiding truth about global economy – FedEE

THE Federation of International Employers (FedEE) says governments globally will not say the truth about the economy, resulting from their overreactions to COVID-19.

Formerly the Federation of European Employers, FedEE was established in 1988 with the support of the European Commission.

Today it operates independently as the leading organisation for multinational employers.

The Federation’s principal aims are to assist companies to achieve legal compliance, operate more effectively at an international level, and to improve transnational human resource capabilities.

Other aims include networking with other international executives, developing practical/equitable pay structures, evaluating new employment methods and trends, monitoring employee participation and trade union activities, and embracing workforce diversity.

FedEE secretary general Robin Chater said leaders were busy hiding the mess they have created in the process of overreacting.

“What we are not going to get from governments is the truth about the economy. They are far too busy trying to keep the lid on the mess created by their over-reactions to the Pandemic, which in the end was largely of their own making,” he said in a statement. “There was only one thing more contagious than COVID-19 and that was the reckless preoccupations with lockdowns that spread around the World. Wisdom was all there for people to see in the way that South Korea and Singapore handled the situation, but only a few other governments, like Cyprus, chose to learn from them.”

Chater stated that some leaders were even blaming China for deaths resulting from the coronavirus in their countries.

“Now, many politicians are still so intent on blaming China for the deaths that have happened in their own countries that they have quite missed the fact that it was largely their own mismanagement that actually led to the tragedy that befell their people,” stated Chater.

FedEE also predicts that the next few months, weak oil prices and depressed demand would put downward pressure temporarily on prices, but by the end of this year, things would slip into sharp reverse.

FedEE further projected a devaluation of the Euro because of measures taken by the European Central Bank.

“To start with, the ECB has been printing money to the tune of an extra 7.5 per cent (M3) – partly to pay for all the ‘generous’ financial support being handed out by governments. In spite of demand for public spending and business loans this is in itself going to devalue the euro. Then the principal oil producers cannot sustain low oil prices for long and will cut production – thus forcing oil prices back up,” stated FedEE. “The collapse of many businesses due to the lockdown will reduce price competition and also create serious supply shortages, whilst post-pandemic wage deals will ignore looming redundancies and defy talk of austerity. Companies attempt to onshore production will also increase costs and, of course, few people will be able to afford services that have to incorporate social distancing. To cap it all, travel by air will again become a luxury – as costs escalate by at least 30-40 per cent from this Summer for the few airlines that have survived the lockdown.”