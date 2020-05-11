NAQEZ urges effective planning for reopening exam classes

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says there is need for effective administrative and financial planning for the reopening of schools for examination classes.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said NAQEZ had reluctantly welcomed the presidential decree to reopen schools on June 1 for grades 7, 9 and 12.

Chansa said while the organisation would have loved the government to give the COVID-19 crisis more time before considering reopening schools, NAQEZ still found reopening of schools for examination classes beneficial, if well managed, to the learners and to the national academic life.

“We have also cautiously supported the move owing to the sad fact that we do not know when the COVID-19 pandemic will be wiped out; and reality that the world is now beginning to find means and ways of living with the same virus,” he said.

“While we shall not oppose the Presidential directive, we want to stress that it would be suicidal to reopen schools if the Ministry of General Education (MoGE), Ministry of Health and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) shall fail to put in place proper preventive measures as guided by the Republican President.”

Chansa said there was need for all learners and teachers to be fully protected from contracting or spreading the coronavirus by making sure that all of them were given masks, screened every day and given hand washing soap.

“Before reopening, we demand that all schools in the country are inspected and certified suitable for commencement of classes next month. For this reopening to achieve its goal, there is need for effective planning, administratively and financially. For now, it is very difficult to imagine how physical distancing will be achieved as classes in most schools are overwhelmed with big numbers of pupils while many more schools have acute shortages of desks,” he said

Chansa said equally, most staffrooms in schools were small and unfit for social distancing by teachers.

He said it would be more difficult for schools, mostly in rural areas, with critical shortages of teachers to handle the situation.

“As an organisation promoting quality education in Zambia, we shall take special interest to see how the Ministry of General Education shall handle this delicate matter between now and 1st June, 2020,” said Chansa.