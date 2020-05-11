No one has died of COVID in Zambia – Puma

DR Lwipa Puma says as far as he is concerned the country has not recorded any death arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Puma, a medical doctor and former health deputy minister in the Levy Mwanawasa administration, said all deaths recorded so far were linked to already existing medical conditions in the victims’ bodies.

“If you ask me, as a professional, we have not recorded any single death, any single case of death arising from COVID-19 in Zambia. All the cases are linked to a serious problem which is more serious than COVID. It means that even if COVID[-19] was never mentioned, death should have occurred, anyway. So, even if COVID was not mentioned those people would have died because you know how serious these diseases are,” he told The Mast in an interview on Saturday. “I am wondering what is happening to some of our colleague doctors. Someone dies of stroke and it’s recorded as COVID death. You don’t need to be a doctor to know what stroke does to patients. Someone dies of liver cirrhosis that was so serious as to even cause encephalopathy (mental disorder), and you record it as COVID? Strange! Someone dies of TB and is recorded as COVID death? What’s happening? Is someone telling them to record some COVID deaths or what? Seriously, no one has died of COVID in Zambia, let’s be serious for once bane, not just playing to the gallery. Normalise life for Zambians without delay. Or am I lagging behind new medical developments?”

Dr Puma said the Ministry of Health was not telling the public the truth.

“But, you see, the fact that we have not seen any single case of death arising directly from COVID, it means that even if we record many cases it’s nothing to worry about because the cases that are being recorded as linked to COVID clearly have other underlying problems which are more serious than COVID itself; like I mentioned in my statement,” Dr Puma said.

Asked if the public should question the reported COVID-19 deaths, Dr Puma said: ‘’You see, from a professional perspective, I think the Ministry of Health is being economical with the truth. There’s no way someone who has a stroke and eventually dies, can be said to have died of COVID. A stroke is more serious than even COVID-19. I think in my view I don’t need to explain to even a layman how serious a stroke can be when it hammers. So, to categorise some of those cases as being on the CPVID-19 register, I think it’s being economical with the truth.’’

He said the truth would soon come out on the correct picture on the ground.

On the new deaths that were mentioned on Saturday, Dr Puma dismissed them as being COVID-19 related.

“Those cases that were mentioned today, one of them is said to be a stroke. I think the other one was a case of TB. TB is a well-known disease and such type of cases, some of them are even linked to this other disease (HIV). So, to say that someone who has died of TB has died of COVID, I don’t think it’s the truth,” he said.

Dr Puma wondered what authorities were trying to achieve by hiding the truth about the virus.

Asked why the government was not telling the truth about the situation, Dr Puma said it was because they mishandled the situation from the beginning.

“The truth is this, that this government mishandled the whole issue from the start. They should not have started implementing these measures which they did before seeing how the disease is moving. So now because they messed up at that stage and then they have realised that if they go the route they started, things will backfire,” he said. “But, at the same time, they don’t want to turn 360 degrees and say ‘hey, gentlemen we errored; let’s just go back to normal. So, they want to do it as if it’s cautiously being done. But it’s good that they’ve realised that they erred, and they’re trying to go back to normal. But to continue now purporting a picture as if COVID-19 is so serious to Zambians, to continue trying to pretend that we should be scared of COVID-19 that it’s killing people, that is being economical with the truth. I’m not privy to their groups of thinking, and as a result I don’t know what they’re trying to achieve by being economical with the truth.”

Asked if it was professionally correct to hide the truth from the public, Dr Puma responded: ‘’You know, what will happen is that if they delay and continue telling false stories about the number of deaths, all the Zambians will know that they’re lying. Even when they open their mouths, they (Zambians) will know that these are liars; they’re lying. I remember at some point when doctors were economical with the truth about HIV, it used to happen where a doctor will say, no this patient has died of malaria complications, what, what. Patients themselves will say, no, no ilemoneka kwati ni (it looks like) HIV. So, if they continue telling lies the whole country will know that these are not telling the truth; and it’s not good for them.’’

He said there was nothing wrong with telling the truth.

‘’Seriously, there’s nothing wrong with telling the truth. If someone has died of a stroke, say he has died of a stroke. If he has died of this, say he has died of that. Not trying to link it as if there’s someone who is telling them to record some deaths due to COVID-19. Why should it be like that?’’ he asked.

And Dr Puma called on the government to open up the economy as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there was no sense in opening certain sectors of the economy while leaving out others.

“The information is clear…This COVID which is being recorded in our country, it is not behaving the same way it has been reported elsewhere. Currently, in my view there has been no death recorded. Even those people that are being quarantined, ninety something per cent, if not all of them, are just being picked from their homes that you are sick; they’re just walking and eating,” Dr Puma said. “Probably that’s why they are not even able to show even a picture of a patient who is sick due to COVID, because these people are just, it’s like they’re just caged waiting for the test to show them they are negative. So, it’s not something that we should even start making people suffer, pushing the economy into unnecessary turmoil. Me, my opinion is let just life go back to normal. Let life go back… because, you see, by restricting sectors, and certain sectors you say this one you can open, they’re just making life difficult for Zambians.”

He wondered what the difference was between restaurants and bars in terms of health safety.

“If it is to open a restaurant and you close a bar, what is the difference because restaurants and bars are the same thing? And which evidence do they have that people who drink are the ones who are susceptible to COVID; that some COVID cases came from bars?” asked Dr Puma. “Because, in medicine when you are making decisions, we should base our decisions on facts; not hearsay or just imagination. How many cases that have been recorded, out of the 200-something, how many came from a bar? Nothing. So, what is the need of continuing to close bars? How many of those came from schools? So, what is the need of continuing to close schools? How many of those came from universities? So, what is the need of continuing to close universities?”