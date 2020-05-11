The enemy is within PF – Chongu

THERE is a cartel in the PF that is busy spending sleepless nights amassing wealth hoping to use it to remove President Edgar Lungu from the party presidency, says Maxwell Chongu.

The self-styled ‘PF Diehard’ supporter says the “enemy” within PF had hidden motives to oust President Lungu during next month’s National Party Conference, which might not proceed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a development he described as a blessing in disguise for the party.

In a recent write-up posted in a WhatsApp group and addressed to President Lungu, Chongu urged the President to reshuffle the government and party and foster reconciliation in the PF.

“Lately I have observed that we seem to have a small group of people within PF that feel more powerful than President Edgar Chagwa Lungu because of the wealth they have acquired,” Chongu stated. “We have people that pretend to be with President Edgar Chagwa Lungu during the day, including some of his trustees in key positions of power meanwhile in the night they are busy scheming how to overthrow him.”

He said his “job” as PF Diehard was to protect the PF and President Lungu, hence his approach in bringing out issues affecting the party and the President.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu should not completely rely on reports from the PARTY PF intelligence wings, let him engage the defense (sic) chiefs and use military intelligence to know the exact truth of what’s happening in the PARTY PF,” Chongu said.

“I challenge Hon Freedom Sikazwe [presidential affairs minister] to tell President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the truth about who told him to his face that you and your Lungu will not win BILL 10, if you do, come get K10,000. I challenge Chris Zumani Zimba to tell President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the truth who told him that you and your President won’t win BILL 10 if you do ” *mukese mputulako ichikondo.”

Chongu said now was the time for President Lungu “to do away with certain relationships to protect your dignity and integrity” in the best interest of Zambians.

“What is more shocking is the fact that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s name is being ruined, destroyed, scandalised and painted black by selfish and greed (sic) leaders without his knowledge,” Chongu said.

He alleged that those that are genuinely seen to be pledging “100% allegiance and loyalty” to the PF and President Lungu had been subjected to hard conditions, frustrations, oppression and depression without any support or protection in the hope that they would rebel against the President’s leadership.

“Mr President, your youths from various places that worked hard for the party and you, Sir to ensure that the party PF retains power in 2016 have been sidelined and neglected in preference of those that were fighting the party PF and yourself by leaders engaged to look into the affairs of the youth,” he said.

Chongu said the recent gold scandal in which several PF officials have been implicated had clearly revealed how President Lungu could be “undermined, demeaned, disrespected and betrayed” by those he had entrusted with positions of power.

“Mr President you may wish to know that even those that recommend certain names for appointments to your office have chosen to recommend business partners, friends, relatives, boyfriends and girlfriends at the expense of your own capable majority youths that have worked and toiled for the party PF,” he said.

“Mr President time to act is now as frustration levels among the grassroots seem to have reached alarming and threatening levels or the enemy will take advantage and accomplish his motives.”

Chongu claimed that his “inner conviction” told him that there was a cartel in the PF that was “busy spending sleepless nights amassing wealth hoping to come and use it” to remove President Lungu from the party presidency.

And Chongu urged President Lungu to reflect on what the Catholic Church advised during last year’s memorial mass for PF founder and Republican president Michael Sata, and “break protocol as advised because the enemy is within PF.”