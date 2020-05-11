‘ZAM, ZACCI, and ZNFU members ready to supply foreign-owned chain stores’

A JOINT business task force has outlined measures aimed at increasing supply of locally made products to foreign-owned chain stores operating in the country.

An interim report was compiled by representatives of the South Africa – Zambia Joint Business Taskforce and submitted to finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu by the Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Zambia Association of Manufacturers, and the Zambia National Farmers Union.

According to Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta, the report stipulates terms of reference for the joint taskforce, which was formed to explore local products that could be supplied to foreign owned chain stores operating in Zambia. Kandeta stated that the other objective of the taskforce was to encourage and support increased domestic production of consumer goods that meet quality and availability expectations of hyper markets.

Submitting the report to Dr Ng’andu last Wednesday, representatives of the three key stakeholders stated that the task force had agreed to support capacity building in the agriculture and manufacturing value chains.

Among the deliverables agreed by the joint taskforce was that the South African team would provide a full list of items imported by the major chain stores, while their Zambian counterparts would present a schedule of locally produced and supplied products to the taskforce.

The Zambian working group told the minister that once off-take assurances were made by the chain stores, ZAM, ZACCI, and ZNFU members would be ready to flood the foreign owned chain stores with competitively high quality locally produced consumer goods.

The team assured Dr Ng’andu that measures would be instituted to protect micro-scale players like marketeers from unfair encroachment of their trading spaces by big retailers.

The practice is prevalent in Lusaka’s Soweto market and other locations in the country.

And receiving the submission, Dr Ng’andu called on the private sector to be assertive in dealing with challenges currently facing the economy.

He further urged local business operators to be persistent in exploiting emergent opportunities in order to navigate their way out of the COVID-19 effects.

Dr Ng’andu further appealed to business sector umbrella associations to ensure that strong liaison is established with relevant authorities in accessing the K10 billion targeted at small and medium scale indigenous businesses.

He cited the various tax-related stimuli being administered by the Zambia Revenue Authority as another example of the cushion that the government had provided to help local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 period and thereafter.

And in his virtual consultative meetings with development partners, Dr Ng’andu exchanged information on policy choices being pursued by the country in dealing with fiscal challenges, the public debt, and other macro- economic issues.

According to Dr Ng’andu, these are key to the country’s economic stabilisation and post COVID-19 recovery.

Dr Ng’andu highlighted the 2018/2019 drought, the 2019/2020 floods, the resultant emergency supply requirements, and COVID-19 as the biggest disrupters to the livelihoods of citizens.

He said such disruptors had also affected the well-being of the domestic economy and sustainability of public revenue streams.

Dr Ng’andu also updated the various partners on the recently issued request for proposals for financial advisory services on asset and liability management of the country’s debt portfolio.

He further announced that the call for tenders had since closed and that the process of shortlisting and finally selecting a financial advisor on asset and liability management of the country’s debt portfolio was underway.

Dr Ng’andu said a statement would be issued once the entire selection process was complete.

On the country’s quest to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout package, Dr Ng’andu said government had continued to exchange information on policy choices being pursued to deal with fiscal challenges, public debt, and other macro-economic policy issues key to the country’s economic stabilisation and recovery, post COVID-19.

He further confirmed that Zambia had applied to the IMF for a COVID-19 related rapid credit facility. Dr Ng’andu indicated that discussions with the Fund on the rapid credit facility were still in motion.