Chirwa returns with captivating environmental statement

Lusaka-based artist David Chirwa’s contribution to the 2019 (August-December) exhibition “Tuning In: Other Ways of Seeing” curated by the Livingstone Office for Contemporary Arts (LoCA) and Julia Taonga Kuseka at the Livingstone National Art Gallery was a monumental installation labelled “Untitled On-Going Project” (2016 – Present).

Consisting of 100 elongated charcoal braziers, each standing about a metre high, the modified stoves had the aura of an army standing at attention. A charcoal army, perhaps awaiting a command to either attack the enemies of nature or defend trees from marauders of the environment.

Because of the installation’s size, half of its pieces (about 50) stood outside the gallery but were in direct conversation with the ones that were placed on the inside, separated only by the sheets of glass that make part of the gallery’s façade.

The braziers, were filled with charcoal beyond their capacity, held together by wire and were meant to “symbolise the plight of deforestation through charcoal burning”. As an ongoing project, Chirwa intends to create at least 400 braziers to continue the conversation and bring awareness to the dangers of deforestation in relation to climate change.

The work’s accompanying text emphasised that the artist: “is aware that charcoal burners are part of the poorest of society, and he is interested in engaging with them as he sees them as part of the solution.”

The text further suggests: “In the last two to three years, Zambia has received minimal rainfall which has led to food shortages in some areas of the country”. Indeed, the low rainfall alluded to here, corresponds with the low water levels in the Kariba Dam which in turn have led to load shedding. This load shedding, which is back to 15 hours a day has led to increased dependency on charcoal for cooking purposes.

Nevertheless, as much as it is a very up to date artwork that critically contributes to a current conversation on climate change and the recent weather patterns in Zambia, it can be found lacking in terms of analytical references making it seem ill-researched, especially that the exhibition in which it was showing carried with it pseudo-academic characteristics vis-à-vis the curatorial concept note.

For instance, the text does not mention whether the artist just assumes there is a drop in rainfall, and in which parts of Zambia? Rainfall patterns are not uniform around the country. Some data from the metrological department may have sufficed. Such statistics would especially strengthen the project if it were to be exhibited abroad.

Also, the sweeping generalisation that “charcoal burners” are among “society’s poorest” is not entirely true. In many cases, a large bag of charcoal retails for above K100 in Lusaka. If you multiply that by a truck load, that will give you more than the average monthly earnings of a civil servant.

The work however, remains very important and it would be nice to see it at a larger venue such as the Lusaka National Museum, after the ongoing COVID-19 public gathering restrictions are lifted of course.

Cheraw’s “Untitled On-Going Project” is however not only important for its advocatory message. It is also important in that it signifies the artist’s comeback into the mainstream of the Zambian art scene after seemingly falling off the radar for over a decade. It reinstates him as a key figure in the development of contemporary Zambian art.

The work is also a reminder that Chirwa is a conceptual maestro capable of creating massive, idea-based installations worthy of any international platform as he did with one of his most memorable large scale installation entitled “Third World Illusion” which featured in the 2005 exhibition Transitions, that was organised by the Africa Centre in London and toured several regional venues in the UK.

But Chirwa had not always been an overly conceptual artist, most of his students and collectors know him as a sculptor working in stone and hard woods, often blending both materials. In fact a few of his early stone sculptures were recently among the lots in an art auction instructed by Bank of Zambia on behalf of Access Financial Services in liquidation at Tace Zambia Ltd. (The Auction Centre) in Lusaka.

Grossly undervalued, they were purchased by one of the artist’s close friends and fellow environmental champions, Alexis Phiri of Kachere Art Studios, whose Think Green Laboratory produced the Long Acres Rhino sculpture in Lusaka and the “Green Elly” sculpture in Livingstone. On the face of it, Phiri purchased the works in a bid to rescue them and treat them with the value that they deserved.

In retrospect, Chirwa momentarily departed from his usual abstract stone sculptures during the period of the “Transitions” exhibition in the mid-2000s.

Concerning his departure from sculpture, in an interview for the Transitions exhibition catalogue essay, he informed Laura Henderson, a UK-based gallerist and art historian that his early sculptures, although abstract in form, drew inspiration from the tradition of his ancestors. However, he emphasised that these sculptures were about the objects associated with ritual or custom and not about ritual itself. In those works, the aesthetic was paramount. Concept and narrative were implied and secondary. When he created “Third World Illusion”, his concerns were “to lead African art away from its existing representation – to produce conceptual work that is uniquely African, informed by the rich tradition and custom and ritual across the continent”.

Born in 1968 on the Copperbelt, he grew up in Chilenje and in 1981 he worked as a Gallery Assistant at the Mpapa Gallery. In 1985 he co-founded a gallery and studio called Rockston with his childhood friend the late Lutanda Mwamba, under whom he became an apprentice. Rockston Studios and Gallery, Lusaka developed into an informal art school for young and upcoming artists both Chirwa and Lutanda’s prodigious contribution towards the development of the visual arts in Zambia is irrefutable, collectively, their skills and ideas would greatly influence the course of the next 15 years from the late 1980’s through to the early 2000s until the studios activities declined. At Rockstone, Chirwa and Lutanda would become not only the coaches but gurus of some of the Zambia’s most illustrious artists of a generation that included Zenzele Chulu, Baba Jakeh, Martin Chanda, Nezias Nyirenda, David Lewanika, Teddy Zebbie Muhango, Ngamanya Banda, Bar’uchi Mulenga, Kate Naluyele, Stary Mwaba and Anawana Haloba. Rockston became part of the renowned Triangle Network Workshops in 2000 that were originated by British art collector and entrepreneur Robert Loder and sculptor Sir Antony Caro. In administrative roles, Chirwa has also served as treasurer of Zambian National Visual Arts Council (VAC). A well-travelled artist, he has attended workshops, exhibitions and residences in America, Europe and across the African continent.

For some of us, Chirwa’s return comes with great expectations. Will we see a Rockston revival, or maybe he might bring his much needed administrative experience back to the Visual Arts Council (VAC) which appears to be disoriented, a shell of its former self. It can be argued that the current VAC in many ways resembles a microcosm of a certain political party synonymous with the phrase “chipante pante”.