Mazabuka man kills uncle, axes 5-year-old cousin

A 28-YEAR-OLD man of Mazabuka has handed himself to police after axing his uncle to death and hacking his five-year-old cousin.

Kelvin Kapona says he was driven to violently kill his uncle, Nsondo Kanene because he was in the habit of grabbing money from him every time he sold bags of charcoal.

After Killing his uncle, Kapona turned to the victim’s five-year-old son, Nsondo Kanene Junior also axed him although the child survived.

An 11-year-old daughter of the victim, Eless Nsondo escaped from the gruesome scene and alerted neighbours before Kapona turned to her.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the incident and the arrest of Kapona.

Katongo said the incident happened around 23:00 hours at Kafue flats Grazing Area.

She said Kapona used an axe to end his uncle’s life.

“The suspect allegedly hacked the victim twice in the head before hacking the deceased’s five (5) year-old son Nsondo Kanene Junior in the head and on the left shoulder,” Katongo explained.

She said Kanene’s body is in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary whilst the injured minor was admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital.

“The suspect claims that the victim who is now deceased had a habit of grabbing money from him every time he sold some bags of charcoal,” Katongo explained in a statement.

She said the axe used was recovered while Kapona was detained in police custody.