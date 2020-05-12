Mulenga to expedite Micho’s contract issue

SPORTS minister Emmanuel Mulenga has pledged to expedite processing the contract of coach Milutin Sredojevic after a meeting with FAZ on Tuesday.

According to sources that attended the meeting Mulenga called for a cordial working relationship between his office and FAZ to develop football in country.

The minister who has given the Andrew Kamanga-led FAZ executive a blind eye since he took up office called a meeting with FAZ to discuss football development.

Sources said the meeting was far more cordial contrary to pre-meeting fears that it would be the usual anti-Kamanga innuendoes that has characterised previous meetings.

“It was a very nice meeting. FAZ was asked to present challenges facing football. FAZ said the issue of the national team coach need urgent attention and league resumption solutions amid COVID-19 pandemic. The minister promised to expedite issues surrounding the completion of Micho’s engagement. And the minister also asked FAZ to submit their league resumption proposals to his office that would then be tabled with the Ministry of Health. There was no mention of the emergency council meeting or the so-called wrangles. From the government side, we are really hoping we will go on like this because those issues have really embarrassed us internationally, that we fail to understand simple rules…this really gives us hope,” said a ministry source.

Mulenga couldn’t respond to the question on the developments.

The meeting was attended by Mulenga, permanent secretary Joel Kapembwa, director of sports, National Sports Council of Zambia general secretary, Kamanga, FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala and his deputy Joseph Chimpampwe.