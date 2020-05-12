No competitions for now – OYDC

IN his third national address President Edgar Lungu unlocked some sectors among them sports disciplines such as tennis and golf.

This move meant that athletes in these “non-contact” sports disciplines can resume

training and prepare for future competitions.

However, OYDC-Zambia chief executive officer Dr Fredric Chitangala says the centre will not host any competitions not until the virus is cleared.

“There will be no competition whatsoever except coaching sessions and training sessions,” he explained.

“Lessons that’s all we are going to allow, should we start. This means that activities such as the Tuelings Youth Sports Challenge will not start anytime soon until we are completely clear of coronavirus.”

Chitangala assured the public that the centre of excellency prioritises health measures.

“I believe we are going to do it cautiously, to start some sports. We will be very cautious. If we are not careful, we are going to start seeing more infections from these sports activities but like I said few days ago OYDC once we start, we are going to have thermometers at the gate,” said Chitangala. “We are going to have hand washing facilities, not only by the gate but also on all playing courts and fields and of course there will be no player allowed on field without a mask.”