Resist influence peddling by businesses, Msoni urges govt

NASON Msoni says there should be no room for incompetence, error or corruption in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last Friday, President Edgar Lungu announced the re-opening of restaurants and casinos, among others.

The President also announced that school examination classes across the country would re-open on June 1, 2020.

President Lungu said he was aware that the measures the government had taken against COVID-19 had a negative impact on the economy.

On Saturday, health minister Chitalu Chilufya announced that Nakonde alone in Muchinga Province had recorded 76 positive cases of COVID-19.

Msoni, the All People’s Congress (APC) president, said the government’s hastily easing strategy of the restrictions on the COVID-19 prevention mechanisms was utterly poor judgment, moving forward.

“This ruse is tantamount to putting public health at real risk in the circumstances. Political expediency could turn out to be disastrous if not properly handled,” Msoni said in an interview.

“There should be no room for incompetence or error or indeed corruption in the fight against the coronavirus. The consequences of errors are too ghastly and devastating to contemplate. In all this, it is President Lungu who will be held vicariously responsible for the consequences of the clumsy and poor handling of the pandemic.”

The opposition leader said health concerns of Zambians should always come first and must be a priority over: “the dwindling revenue collections.”

“It beats common sense for government to decide to pick and choose economic activities in the circumstances,” Msoni said. “We urge and appeal to government to resist the temptation of influence peddling by business entities using donations as an avenue to arm-twisting.”

Msoni added that it was absolutely shocking to learn that in less than 24 hours of the easing of the restrictions, the country, as at Saturday, had recorded a further 85 new more positive COVID-19 cases.

He believes the new positive cases of the virus clearly signalled that the decision to lift restrictions was absolutely wrong and could well backfire on government.

“It is prudent to warn government that rushed decisions seldom make good judgment. The COVID-19 pandemic should be dealt with in the context of a global epidemic and not in terms of the country’s economic performance,” Msoni advised. “It’s bad enough that Zambia is a test case on how not to run the country. We must hasten to warn that willful negligence of needlessly putting people’s lives in harm’s way could well attract the appropriate international criminal sanctions on those making reckless decisions for personal gain and political expediency. With hindsight and good judgment, the country still has the opportunity to escape the devastating consequences of the pandemic.”