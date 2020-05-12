Sialubalo gets salary advance to assist displaced constituents

SINAZONGWE member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says it is difficult for rural parliamentarians to prioritise infrastructure development from their own pockets.

He says “we can’t talk about 2021 now before we save lives of the people that we want to rule because this COVID-19 has not in any way dwindled our party support and fortunes to win the 2021 polls.”

Speaking after donating K53,000 to 48 households that were displaced by floods early this year in Sinazeze, Sinazongwe Constituency, Sialubalo said he had to get a salary advance from the National Assembly to cushion the suffering of the masses.

“It is difficult for rural parliamentarians to prioritise infrastructure development from their own pockets because majority of the people that survive on hand-to-mouth cry for help from us,” he said. “So you can look at the resources I have pumped in the entire Sinazongwe Constituency just from my pocket to combat COVID-19 and the hunger situation. If it was channelled to development it would have made a lot of sense but there is no way, I can push money into infrastructure development and leave people to die. Who is going to appreciate that infrastructure? It should be the people first, no wonder us as UPND at the moment we are only concentrating on fighting the pandemic and not campaigning like what our friends the PF are doing.”

Sialubalo said rural constituencies were more complex than those in urban areas in terms of challenges.

“For instance, Sinazongwe people survive on farming and if they don’t receive rains then hunger strikes. So urban constituencies are different from the rural ones because they have a lot of activities unlike rural the setup. It’s extremely difficult to serve rural constituencies,” he explained.

Sialubalo said currently it was really a serious challenge for many opposition MPs in rural constituencies to prioritise infrastructure development at the expense of serving the hungry people first that were waiting for the government to fulfil its promises of relief food distributions.

“If it is not us MPs then who is going to look after the people and advise them to adhere to health guidelines put in place,” he said. “What should we do to make a difference? We are not here to be masters but here to serve the people because we are their servants. If you want to serve the people, forget about being rich. If you want to be rich do a personal business.”

Sialubalo said party president Hakainde Hichilema’s message to all UPND members of parliament was for them to preoccupy themselves with serving the people and not themselves.

He said, by 2021, his aim is to have served the people of Sinazongwe to the best of his ability and not for personal wealth.

“The best any politician can do is to serve the people so that even in their death, people can still remember who sacrificed for them. These positions we occupy are not for supernatural or super human beings. It’s just a privilege that come from the people and what people are expecting from us is to serve them,” Sialubalo said. “So as UPND, we know we are winning in 2021 despite this COVID-19 but our preoccupation now is to save the people. That’s why our party president HH aka Bally is all over trying to sensitise people on radio stations, TV and social media, giving solutions on how as a country we should tackle the pandemic. So really we can’t talk about 2021 now before we save lives of the people that we want to rule because this COVID-19 has not in any way dwindled our party support and fortune to win the 2021 polls.”

He said the only unfortunate part for the opposition parliamentarians now was just the need for them to employ patriotic measures to serve the masses unlike campaigning for themselves as was the case with the PF.

“We are not interested in decorating masks in UPND colour but to attend to the needs of the people by saving their lives because at the moment any serious Zambian must be thinking about how to save the masses,” Sialubalo said.

“People of Sinazongwe rely particularly on assistance from the area member of parliament because the place didn’t receive enough rainfall on time. And now there is additional challenge of a certain section that was affected by floods. The damage was immense, people lost property. So

we had to move them to the unfinished market where they are squatting now. We informed DMMU which took 12.5 kg bags of mealie meal once and promised to take care of them from 2020 and beyond. Now when you leave someone with a 12.5kg and looking at the families that we have in our Zambian setup where one family can have a minimum of seven members, a 12.5 kg can finish within a day and people keep on crying to their member of parliament to say ‘please we are still waiting for help from government but we don’t know who to talk to because government had assured us that they will continue giving us food up to 2021 but nothing had happened yet’.”

Sialubalo said he had nowhere else to go to ask for help hence he ended up getting a salary advance to cushion the suffering of his people.

“I had no choice because I was voted to represent them so I just had to get a salary advance while we await that promised help from the government,” said Sialubalo. “For both in good and bad I should be there for the people of Sinazongwe. I felt having been given an opportunity to serve them I should go an extra mile to look at their stomach and sufferings as well. I thought that while we are still waiting for help from government let me ask for a salary advance from Parliament to help my people because hunger does not wait for promises to materialise. We could have lost many lives from hunger in Sinazongwe because we were badly hit but due to my interventions and support from friends here and there, we are thanking God that we are still alive.”