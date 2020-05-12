Things are tough now in Zambia, 2021 kucinja – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has told the people in Northern Province that in next year’s general elections, kucinja (it’s to change) the government.

Hichilema pledged that under his government, Northern Province will be an agricultural powerhouse, as well as a tourism hotbed.

He was speaking on a special phone interview programme, from Lusaka, on Kasama’s Radio Mano on Sunday evening.

The opposition leader rallied support from people in Northern Province, telling them that after five years of a UPND government, they will realise that they delayed to usher the party in government.

“After five years of being in office, abantu besu uko (our people there) will actually say twali celwa (we delayed). Finshi twacelelwe (why did we delay)? We want the people of Northern Province to know that we love them,” Hichilema said.

“They shouldn’t be listening to lies and voting for the PF. Where is the development? Nothing! Tucinje (let’s change). 2021 kucinja (it’s to change). Our colleagues in the PF have failed, but we don’t hate them. Tatwabapata iyo, nomba nabafilwa (we don’t hate them but they have failed).”

He indicated that a UPND government would support: “our own farmers in Northern Province to grow fish.”

“Tuleonaula ulupiya ukushita isabi (we are wasting money buying fish) from China yet we can grow our own isabi (fish) in Northern Province,” he said, further promising that there shall be livestock stocking in the province.

Hichilema also noted that all gravel roads going to agricultural hubs and tourism centres in Northern Province would be upgraded to all weather roads.

He told listeners that he was one of the largest operators in tourism in Zambia.

“We want to do what we have done in Livingstone and do it in Kasaba Bay (Mpulungu district). We’ll work on Kasaba Bay; we’ll get going that airport in Kasaba Bay and promote investments around there – lodges. We have a big plan for tourism in the northern circuit,” Hichilema said.

Earlier on the programme, Hichilema said things were tough now in Zambia.

“Nangu ba marketeer abaleshitisha kumaliketi (even marketeers who are selling at the market) teti basange ulupiya ulwingi (can’t find enough money) because abantu tabakwata ulupiya ulwakuti bashite ifipe (people don’t have money to buy wares). Abantu balecula(people are suffering). Imisepela (youths), taxi drivers nabena tabakwata ama customers abengi (they, too, don’t have many customers) because abantu tabakwata ulupiya (people don’t have money). Epela (that’s it), takuli ulupiya iyo (there’s no money),” he explained.

“Even bus drivers, ama farmers they are suffering. But I want to assure abantu besu abaku(our people in) Northern that please do not lose hope because help is on the way. We are aware that this dununa reverse virus has destroyed the country. But the UPND has the answer to that virus. The answer is a visionary leadership, prudent management of our resources and also equitable distribution of our resources.”

He reiterated that Zambia’s economy was shattered before the coronavirus came.

Hichilema pointed out that the country needed a leadership: “iyakwata icimonwa (with a vision).”

“Abanensu balelanda ati (our colleagues are saying that the) economy yaya panshi pamulandu uwa (has diminished because of the) coronavirus. In simple language, bufi ubo(that’s a lie),” Hichilema argued.

“It’s not correct to be blaming COVID-19 and the international market. COVID-19 is there in Botswana, for instance, but the economy of Botswana is better than ours, because of better leadership in Botswana.”

Hichilema highlighted that his government would focus on agriculture in Northern Province.

He added that the province: “yalikwata ama falls ayasuma (has nice waterfalls).”

“Northern Province yalikwata ifyani ifyawama nganshi (has extremely beautiful vegetation). When I look at grass and water, I see money through agriculture. We’ll take advantage of the resources God gave us in Northern Province. Ninanda kale kuli amensi, ifyani, nama soils ayasuma (I have already said that there is plenty of water, grass, and good soils),” Hichilema noted.

“But to do that we have to look at the cost of production for agriculture. We’ll reduce the cost of agricultural inputs kwati umufundo (fertiliser), imbuto (seeds) and farming implements. The PF government is bringing in a tonne of fertiliser at K18,000 but the UPND government will reduce that to K8,000 and we’ll pass the difference to farmers.”

Meanwhile, Hichilema promised that a UPND government would be supplying farming inputs on time.

“E-voucher iya ba PF naifilwa (the PF’s e-voucher programme has failed). We’ll move away from the e-voucher where there’s corruption and go to the Farmer Support Programme and we’ll be distributing farming inputs on time because farming yalikwata inshita (is time-bound),” said Hichilema. “We’ll also pay our farmers on time when they sell their produce to the FRA (Food Reserve Agency). We’ll adequately fund the FRA so that they buy more produce from our farmers at a good price and on time.”