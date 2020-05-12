UPND TRY 2031 OR 2041…you can’t form govt when the current is doing fine – PF

THE UPND will only take over government in 2031 or 2041, says Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans.

Evans says people talking about tribe are themselves tribalists.

In an interview, the former Livingstone member of parliament said, “To be honest President Edgar Lungu has done a lot for this country compared to his predecessors in UNIP or MMD”.

Evans, who served as tourism and arts deputy minister, said the UPND should stop criticising the PF but offer remedial solutions.

“The UPND should stop complaining that the PF is using COVID-19 to campaign when their MPs refuse to get PPEs (personal protective equipment). People should not blame government but the opposition. When their MP (Mathews Jere) took over from me, I called him and told him that the issue of the deadly Libuyu bridge had reached an advanced stage and that I would like to give him the documents so that he can follow up with the Vice-President’s office as I had already done the Mulala bridge. Do you know what his response was? He said ‘no, no, that is politics we are going to finish the bridge when UPND takes over government’,” he said.

“But the UPND has failed to form government five times. So when will that be? After 2030? I can tell you that it will only be in 2031 or 2041 when they will form government because President Edgar Lungu has taken development to all areas,” Evans said.

On tribalism, Evans said he had never opened his mouth to talk on tribal lines.

He advised politicians to stop talking on issues that don’t affect them especially tribalism.

“The moment you open your mouth to talk about tribes, you become a tribalist yourself. So the likes of my colleague Luxon Kazabu when he talked about tribalism in a story that you wrote, he was being tribal himself. We must be serious with things we say,” Evans said. “It is wrong to say that President Lungu is condoning tribalism. Stop talking about tribalism, the issues we should be discussing is how we can stop COVID-19. We need to leave tribalism behind and find solutions to the problem affecting everyone today. Our economy has been affected. I have a company here in Livingstone and my trucks have been parked for two months now. I am also affected by COVID-19, so the issue of politicising COVID-19 will not take us anywhere.”

He advised the UPND to tell Zambians what it wants to do for them instead of politicising the coronavirus pandemic.

“For one to win an election you need to convince the people about your manifesto and what you intend to do for them. Right now Mbulo, you being a journalist, I can tell you that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has done a lot for this country compared to UNIP or MMD. The only party that has done a lot on bringing development is PF,” Evans said.

He said when he was member of parliament for Livingstone, the tourist city witnessed a lot of developments.

Evans said despite hosting the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in 2013, the city has never seen such developmental projects as done under his tenure.

“You as a journalist you saw what we did during my tenure of office. Look at my successor (Jere). What has he done? Nothing! Those fighting the PF government want to form government themselves, but you cannot form government when the current one is doing fine,” said Evans. “They must tell the people what they will do for the people, at the back of our minds some of us must accept that the PF has done a lot and continues to do a lot. If you don’t agree bring in remedial solutions, but if you continue condemning us instead of telling us what to do, we will continue doing what we believe is right.”