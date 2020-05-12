Zambia records 174 new COVID-19 cases

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya says the lockdown in Nakonde will continue as the country records 174 coronavirus cases.

Giving his daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Dr Chilufya warned the public against going in and out of Nakonde.

He said laboratories in Lusaka had focused on validating tests earlier conducted at the Tropical Diseases Research Centre in Ndola for Nakonde, Copperbelt, North-Western and Central provinces.

“Validation is part of quality control check, which is routine. And in view of the high positivity that we found on those particular areas, those spikes in those particular areas, there was need to validate the data coming from the TDRC laboratory. The few cases that were done in Lusaka were only 30, and those 30 cases came out negative,” Dr Chilufya said. “Following validation of tests performed on the 10th of May, I now wish to report an additional 174 new cases out of the 338 tests that have been performed, that were performed on the 9thand 10th of May. This therefore brings the cumulative number of cases to 441 including seven deaths and 117 recoveries. The 174 cases that are being reported today include truck drivers, include travelers from across the border in Nakonde; individuals in health facilities, staff at ports of entry, individuals targeted through the mass screening and testing, and also the contacts to the known positives.”

He said Muchinga Province, particularly Nakonde district, recorded 126 cases while the Copperbelt had 29.

Dr Chilufya said Central Province recorded 14 new cases while North-Western had five, with no new discharges across the country.

And Dr Chilufya has warned the public against moving in and out of Nakonde district.

He said the measures taken so far would help manage the situation in the area.

“Nakonde remains our main focus in our operations this week. And we are focusing on key areas. We will continue to have that lockdown of Nakonde, and no traffic in and out of Nakonde or are crossing into Zambia out of Nakonde into neighbouring countries; only allowing those trucks carrying essential goods,” said Dr Chilufya.