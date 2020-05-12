Zambian youths need change, not a fix – SP

THE Socialist Party of Zambia says Zambian youths need a leadership that truly involves the youth and not a quick fix because fixed things easily get broken.

In a statement, Socialist Party Youth in charge of political education Christine Musole said fixing a broken system was unattainable and unsustainable.

“When you fix something it breaks, you fix again, again, again and again and it still breaks. A broken system can’t be fixed and is not sustainable. And that is what capitalism and capitalist-oriented parties have been doing to our country, and this has lead us nowhere but into deep poverty, hopelessness, and never-ending human suffering,” Musole said.

She said what the youth in Zambia needed was “true change and transformation in its real tangible sense, not a ‘fix’.”

“The Zambia the youth want, desire, dream of, long for, cannot be attained through fixing. The Zambia the youth deserve needs committed leadership grounded in the people’s ideology that serves the struggling masses; that struggles for a better transformed Zambia and tomorrow,” she said. “We also need a leadership that truly involves the youth, that is true to our realities; a leadership with a vision to change and transform the education system, our universities, the agriculture sector, the health sector, mining, and create more jobs for us. Today, despite the degrees and diplomas to our names, a number of us continue to languish on the streets.”

Musole said the Socialist Party brought to the table a leadership with a wealth of experience, vision and knowledge that would truly transform and redirect and give Zambia back the pride and smile its people once had.

“The game of fixing, the promises of fixing things will take this country nowhere. It will be the same circle of capitalist oriented approaches that yield similar results we have seen before i.e. only uplifting a few bwanas here and there, and leaving the rest of us behind; the majority of us wondering what happened; and back again to the same circle of poverty, hunger and frustration. We need to truly look to alternatives,” she said.

Musole said the Socialist Party was clear about the change it proposed under “the humble leadership of Dr Fred M’membe.”

“The SP is putting forward a vision to qualitatively change this country and move it back on track. Our change agenda (also detailed in our soon to be released manifesto) speaks to how we will ensure free healthcare, free education, transformation of peasant agriculture, new approaches to mining and the mining sector that takes a diversified approach, and in all these sectors creating multiple jobs for many Zambians,” said Musole. “We invite the youth, including young women to join the revolutionary movement with a change agenda.”