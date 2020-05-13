Allegations of tribalism, nepotism ‘eclipse’ ZCAS

SOME members of staff at ZCAS University in Lusaka have complained of advanced allegations of tribalism and nepotism at the prestigious learning institution.

They accuse University executive director and Vice-Chancellor Professor Mutale Musonda of commanding tribalistic and nepotistic tendencies at the institution.

But Prof Musonda counters, saying Zambia cannot develop if: “we go for cronyism, nepotism, tribalism.”

Government established the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS) through an Act of Parliament No.1 of 1989 (ZCAS Act) for the purpose of training accountants, promoting research and advancement of learning in accountancy, finance and related studies, inter alia.

The ZCAS University is a private higher education institution that is wholly owned by ZCAS.

It was incorporated in 2016 so that the admired Centre can develop, deliver and award its own undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and degrees.

The institution currently has over 1,000 students enrolled on full-time, evening and distance programmes.

In February this year, some members of staff at the University wrote the institution’s board chairman Dr Lucas Gumbo to complain about tribalism and nepotism, purportedly all spearheaded by Prof Musonda.

They, however, say that Dr Gumbo has, hitherto, not responded to their letter.

Six members of staff, who stressed that they were speaking on behalf of others, told The Mast that they were working under an environment of uncertainty and job insecurity.

“There is so much tribalism at ZCAS University. If anything, tribalism is growing faster than the institution. There is a lot of frustration and many demotions are going on. Many lecturers have been demoted in the name of slotting, so that Prof Musonda gives those positions to his relatives,” they said, anonymously.

“So far, about five key members of staff have left ZCAS University because Prof Musonda frustrated them in order to give their positions to his people – mostly Bembas. When the VC (Vice-Chancellor) looks at a name, even for general members of staff, and realises that you are not from northern Zambia, if you are on contract then definitely your contract won’t be renewed. But if you are Mutale or Mulenga, your contract will be renewed – with or without papers (qualifications). So, we said let’s tell the media this, even if three of us here are Bembas. Even for retirements, the region where you come from is considered.”

They also claimed that Prof Musonda had: “even created unnecessary positions at the University, which are all filled up by his nieces and nephews.”

“For example, the IT guy is his nephew and the guy has no clue about IT stuff. The student welfare coordinator is the niece of the VC, the quality assurance manager is his son-in-law, one of the senior lecturers is his nephew and the assistant registrar in charge of retention is his nephew,” they explained. “Some of these positions were only created when this VC came to join ZCAS University in 2018. They were not there when Dr Alvert Ng’andu was the ED (executive directive). Actually, these offices are a huge cost to the University, especially that the holders spend most of their time sitting in offices, doing nothing. The patron for ZCAS University is the President himself, Edgar [Lungu]. But there’s nothing that he does!”

They wondered how the ZCAS University management could create new offices when: “we have gone for four years without any salary increment?”

“The director of finance, Mr Kashinta Katongo, always tells us, the members of staff, that there is no money. Actually, he says ZCAS University doesn’t make a profit. But why are they creating new positions in a ‘loss-making’ institution?” they said. “This Katongo guy gets ZCAS University money and puts it into investments to make profit. But he continues to tell us that there is no money. Where does the money go? ZCAS University is affiliated to the Ministry of Finance…”

The concerned employees also called on the Auditor General’s Office to take interest and thoroughly audit the ZCAS University’s accounts.

“Otherwise, Prof Musonda and Katongo are sabotaging ZCAS University and as you know, this is a young university. Can you imagine that the people in the finance department are all recruited on the basis of either friendship or relationship to Katongo! Is that how you run a corporate institution? A department full of the director’s friends and tribesmen and women!” they lamented. “We wonder why this Prof Musonda wants to destroy ZCAS University. Why should an educated man believe so much in nepotism and tribalism? When there is a management meeting, heads of the University’s directorates, including the register, sit there. The director finance, director research and consultancy, director academic affairs and director profession are all part of the University’s management but it seems decisions are made by just two people.”

They said Prof Musonda should not “conveniently” forget that there were people who sacrificed for ZCAS to be where it was today.

“He can’t just come and ruin the institution with his selfishness! The man seems to be more powerful than the Board. He forgets that ZCAS University is a small institution with less than 3,000 students,” said the employees. “Where is this excitement of creating positions for a fully-fledged university like Mulungushi, UNZA and CBU coming from? If anything, enrolments at ZCAS University are reducing.”

But when contacted, Prof Musonda said” “we don’t have anything like that! You can come and check.”

“It (tribalism and nepotism) has not been part of our DNA here. You can look at the top [people], they come from all places. My number two (deputy vice-chancellor) comes from Western, I come from the Northern. My number three comes from Western and part of… Maybe that person (whistleblower) has an issue; they should just address it. Maybe it’s something about own issues [like] promotion or renewal of contact,” Prof Musonda said. “This institution has been running for a long time – almost 30 years. I have been an administrator for a very long time. I was a Vice-Chancellor for the CBU for nine years and I never got anything like that wherever I have been a CEO. So, if they have got issues…”

Asked about the alleged creation of new positions and employment of his nieces and nephews, the Vice-Chancellor explained, calmly and long-windedly.

“No! No! No! This place was not a university for a long time. The university came into existence about five, six years ago. Last year, following a resolution of the Board, it was agreed that the programmes be put in schools, as per the higher education Act and those positions of deans and heads of departments were advertised,” Prof Musonda explained. “But if anybody is saying that somebody has been appointed to act, acting appointment is not advertised [because] it’s a position where one is acting for administrative convenience for a particular time. And according to the new labour code Act which came into force last week on the 1st of May, one cannot act for more than three months – unless it’s explicitly put that you are acting for administrative convenience.”

He added that those with reservations about the operations of the University “can come forward – we have an open door policy.”

“We are a public institution. ZCAS is a public institution under the Ministry of Finance and we can’t allow that. As a nation, we can’t develop if we go for cronyism, nepotism, tribalism,” noted Prof Musonda. “But you can send somebody to investigate anonymously. Just come and find out! You can dig into my performance…At one point I was even accused of being anti-Bemba. It was that bad! All of us who have been given the responsibility to run institutions have a big task of making sure that everybody feels a sense of belonging, regardless.”

Few minutes after the interview, Prof Musonda phoned back and put on the line Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Kelvin Kayombo to buttress his explanation.

“Professor Musonda is Bemba, myself, his number two I’m Dr Kayombo from Western Province. The Kayombos come from mostly North-Western Province but I’m from Western Province – Luvale by tribe. The number three is Mrs Jacqueline Chikwama who is half Luvale and half Mbunda, the directors we have Kashinta Katongo who is Bemba, we have Lengwe who is Bemba, we have Rabby Mukuma who is Luvale,” disclosed Dr Kayombo. “The deans of the schools we have Mr Sydney Kawimbe from Northern Province, Mr Geoffrey Mweshi from Northern Province, Dr Jere from Eastern Province and then the heads of programmes we have Chabala from Luapula, Mr Gerald Chimbukuma from Central Province and there is Mr Katabune, a head of programme, from Southern Province. So, I’m not sure what they are talking about.”

Meanwhile, ZCAS University board chairman Dr Gumbo, on the same matter, said: “that is an internal issue. They (complainants) have not owned up.”

“I don’t even know…Even if they are saying that they wrote, there is no one who has owned up to have responsibility [of the letter]. There is nothing that has been signed. So, there is nothing legally binding on me to take any action. They are hidden and so how do I discuss an issue which I don’t know?” asked Dr Gumbo. “So, they shouldn’t say they have written and there’s no action. It’s because they have not owned up. They have approached you and you know them [but] the difficult is that I don’t know them. It’s a blank thing! I tried to investigate but there is no signature to it (complaint letter). It’s a plain thing.”