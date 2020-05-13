Answers to COVID-19 lie within Zambia – Siamunene

FORMER defence minister Richwell Siamunene says only when Zambians learn to embrace the spirit to live for each other and not each one for himself will the country to find solutions to its challenges.

Donating assorted food stuffs and reusable face masks to the aged as well as Choma General Hospital’s mothers shelter, Siamunene said he believed Zambia had the capacity to find solutions to her own problems.

He said the challenge is for citizens embracing the spirit of responsibility and love for one another.

“Only when Zambians learn to embrace the spirit to live for each other and not each one for himself will the country be able to find solutions to its challenges. We should know that we are here for others and not for ourselves,” Siamunene said.

He said it was in times like the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic that patriotism and love must be practiced in full.

“It is our responsibility to embrace the spirit of sharing as individuals with the needy in society if we are to progress as a country. We need to be united to defeat challenges affecting us like the coronavirus,” Siamunene said.

He felt COVID-19 had created a great opportunity for citizens to go back to the old way of living, caring for others and not for oneself.

“It is now time to show love to those that are in need because when love is not shown people’s lives begin to end,” he said.

And Siamunene challenged scientists in the country to rise to the occasion and conduct research on traditional medicine to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Answers to COVID-19 lie within Zambia and we should not think that help will come from outside no! As a country we need to go back to traditional medicine that God gave us. So this is an opportunity for Zambians to concentrate on their own and think within themselves because solutions are within Zambia,” he said.

Siamunene said there was need to eliminate fear of embracing traditional ways of life if the country was to fight COVID-19.

“President Edgar Lungu has already shown the way, to be courageous and believing in ourselves. No wonder he started opening up the economy and the onus is on us as citizens to find means of being productive in the new normal, living amid the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Siamunene urged those that once served in leadership positions not to fold their arms when the country faced problems.

“It doesn’t mean that when you are out of government then you stop leading people. Leadership is a lifelong process that all those that once served people must always stand for them. Leaders must never forget their role to serve the people even when they are out of leadership positions,” he said.

Siamunene said citizens should always remember the elderly in society.

“These elderly people that those of us that are privileged to help keep ignoring worked for this nation when they were still energetic and for me, being former MP for Sinazongwe Constituency and also served as defence minister, I felt obliged to come and help you especially that your ages have advanced,” said Siamunene.

And Lord is my Shepard Ministry for the Aged in Choma evangelist, Moses Mudala thanked Siamunene for remembering the old amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“We call upon all those who are in position to help to come on board. Amidst COVID-19 people still need to eat hence such support must continue flowing,” said Mudala.