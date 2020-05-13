Don’t panic – Chilufya

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya has assured the nation that the coronavirus situation is not insurmountable, as the country records five new cases in 24 hours.

Giving his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Chilufya said teams of experts were working hard to contain the situation.

Referring to the surging numbers as flames, Dr Chilufya said they would be extinguished and that people should not panic.

“The situation in Nakonde though concerning and worrying is not insurmountable. The multisectoral team of experts is working round the clock to contain the outbreak. These flames that you see will be extinguished before they condense and form a raging fire,” he said yesterday. “And this is the reason why we would like to contain the flames within Nakonde without spreading to the rest of the country. The Copperbelt where a number of cases were recorded, Central Province where a number of cases were recorded, a few cases in North-Western Province, are being managed through the same mechanism.”

He said the multisectoral team on the ground was doing serious contact tracing in the area.

“Our response team on the ground is doing active contact tracing, making sure that they are isolating any positives that they find and ensuring that those epidemics do not escalate. With that ramped up testing, with ramped up surveillance, with enhanced human capacity you expect to see numbers surging,” Dr Chilufya explained. “This is reflecting the aggression in finding the cases. And what is important is that when you find the cases you isolate them and you disrupt community transmission. So, what you see today should not cause panic, instead it should reassure you that the Zambia National Public Health Institute under Professor [Victor] Mukonka and the team from the multi sectors are working coherently to ensure that community spread is disrupted by isolating those who are positive.”

He said the government had constituted teams at, Chienge, Katima Mulilo, Kashiba, and Kasumbalesa border posts to carry out similar activities as in Nakonde.

“So, when you don’t hear certain statistics from those areas it is zero reporting. But there’s active surveillance that is taking place there. Let us learn a lesson from many other countries. And my message to you is that the numbers here may not be as high as everywhere, but remember, we are in the surge phase and our numbers have not yet peaked. So, complacency and indifference should not be the core,” said Dr Chilufya. “So, we need to ensure that we heed the call from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to ensure that we support the aspirations for that delicate balance between a running economy and averting a public health crisis. In his words, ‘let us be compliant’; in his words, ’let us mask up’, let us ensure that even as we cautiously reopen certain areas of our economy let us ensure public health measures are in place. This is fundamental, and this is what we call resetting to the new normal. Let us all be safe; no part of Zambia is considered safe until the whole of Zambia is safe.”