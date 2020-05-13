Emirates foundation is making a big difference to Zambia lives – Sir Tim

THE Emirates Airline Foundation has in the last year used a staggering 132 million Skywards Miles to positively impact the lives and livelihoods of more than 90,000 people, mainly children, living in countries across the world including Zambia, says foundation chairman Sir Tim Clark.

Meanwhile, Emirates has posted some US $456 million profit for 2019-20.

According to a statement, the Foundation donated more than AED 6.5 million (approximately US $1.7 million) to 22 projects in 12 countries from April 1, 2019 to 31 March 31, 2020.

“In Zambia, the Foundation facilitated travel for the Mission Bambini Foundation for a paediatric cardiac surgery mission from Italy and Spain, and theoretical and practical training for local medical professionals that resulted in 47 patient consultations and screening, and 23 surgical procedures,” reads the statement.

“Further support was provided for specialists to travel from the UK to train Anaesthetic Clinical Officers under the Brighton-Lusaka Link Anaesthesia project, and anaesthetist training under the Zambia Anaesthesia Development Programme.”

The Foundation also supported the Sussex Cancer Centre for specialists to train 78 Zambian medical professionals in cancer treatment delivery.

The statement adds that the Foundation, a vital heartbeat of the airline established in 2003, routinely supports 32 projects and non-government organisations (NGOs) in 18 countries worldwide through customer donations, corporate sponsorships and Emirates funds.

“Support ranges from absorbing all annual running expenses and building infrastructure to running feeding and medical programmes, paying salaries and covering other ad hoc expenses,” it states.

“The Foundation also appeals to Emirates’ customers to donate Skywards Miles, small change inflight, and funds on its website.”

Sir Tim, who is also Emirates Airline president, said: “Emirates always looks for meaningful ways in which we can contribute to the local and global communities we serve, whether by sponsoring world-class sports and cultural events, supporting trade and tourism, or community causes. The Emirates Airline Foundation is our passion project, and we work with like-minded partners and NGOs globally who aim to reach out to the neglected, ignored, and the poorest communities on the planet.”

He said rather than just donating food to feed the hungry, the Foundation provides children with holistic care – including food, clothing, shelter, medical support and an education – that transforms lives, creates livelihoods, helps sustain communities, and leads to a fairer, more just world.

“And we are helping our customers connect to these communities when they donate funds or their Skywards Miles. Everyone is welcome to join us on this journey,” said Sir Tim.

Meanwhile, Emirates Group has announced its 32nd consecutive year of profit, against a drop in revenue mainly attributed to reduced operations during the planned Dubai International Airport runway closure in the first quarter, and the impact of flight and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter.

According to its 2019-20 Annual Report released on Monday, the Emirates Group posted a profit of AED [United Arab Emirates Dirham]

1.7 billion (US $456 million) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, down 28 per cent from last year.

The Group’s revenue reached AED 104.0 billion ($28.3 billion), a decline of five per cent over last year’s results. The Group’s cash balance was AED 25.6 billion ($7.0 billion), up 15 per cent from last year mainly due to a strong business performance up to February 2020 and lower fuel cost compared to previous year.

“Due to the unprecedented business environment from the ongoing pandemic, and to protect the Group’s liquidity position, the Group has not declared a dividend for this financial year after last year’s dividend of AED 500 million ($136 million) to the Investment Corporation of Dubai,” according to a statement.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “For the first 11 months of 2019-20, Emirates and dnata [Dubai National Air Transport Association] were performing strongly, and we were on track to deliver against our business targets. However, from mid-February things changed rapidly as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, causing a sudden and tremendous drop in demand for international air travel as countries closed their borders and imposed stringent travel restrictions.

“Even without a pandemic, our industry has always been vulnerable to a multitude of external factors. In 2019-20, the further strengthening of the US dollar against major currencies eroded our profits to the tune of AED 1.0 billion, global airfreight demand remained soft for most of the year, and competition intensified in our key markets.”

He stated that despite the challenges, Emirates and dnata delivered the Group’s 32nd consecutive year of profit, due to healthy demand for its award winning products and services, particularly in the second and third quarters of the year, combined with lower average fuel prices over the year.

“Every year we are tested on our agility and ability. While tackling the immediate challenges and taking advantage of opportunities that come our way, our decisions have always been guided by our long-term goal to build a profitable, sustainable, and responsible business based in Dubai,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

According to the statement, in 2019-20, the Group collectively invested AED 11.7 billion ($3.2 billion) in new aircraft and equipment, the acquisition of companies, modern facilities, the latest technologies, and employee initiatives, a decrease following last year’s record investment spend of AED 14.6 billion ($3.9 billion). It also continued to invest resources towards supporting communities, environmental initiatives, as well as incubator programmes that nurture talent and innovation to support future industry growth.

“At the 2019 Dubai Air Show in November, Emirates placed a US$ 16 billion order for 50 A350 XWBs, and a US$ 8.8 billion order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. With first deliveries expected in 2023, these new aircraft will add to Emirates’ current fleet mix, and provide deployment flexibility within its long-haul hub model. In line with Emirates’ long-standing strategy to operate a modern and efficient fleet, these new aircraft will also keep its fleet age well below the industry average,” reads the statement.

Across its more than 120 subsidiaries, the Emirates Group’s total workforce remained nearly unchanged with 105,730 employees, representing over 160 different nationalities.