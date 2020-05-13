Magistrate seeks to have undemocratic parties deregistered

LIVINGSTONE magistrate Benjamin Mwelwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court over unconstitutional appointment of political party secretaries general and other party members by political party presidents.

Meanwhile, the UPND, through secretary general Stephen Katuka has applied to join the case as an interested party, being the Zambia’s largest opposition party.

Magistrate Mwelwa, who has sued the state in his capacity as a Zambian citizen and cited the Attorney General in the matter as first respondent and the Electoral Commission of Zambia as second respondent, has argued that constitutions of political parties were not in conformity with the Zambian Constitution (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016 as they had not promoted and practiced democracy through regular, free and fair elections.

He wants an order that any political party which came into existence following the Amendment of the Constitution on January 5, 2016 and has not promoted and practiced democracy through regular, free and fair elections within its political party should be deregistered by the Registrar of Societies.

In his petition, magistrate Mwelwa said following the amendment of the constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016, it was a requirement that political parties inter alia promote and practice democracy through regular, free and fair elections within their parties.

He said the said elections for all political parties in Zambia were to be conducted within 12 months from January 5, 2016 to January 4, 2017.

He suggested that political parties’ constitutions should be in conformity with the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016.

He noted that there was no political party’s secretary general in Zambia who has ever been elected since January 5, 2016 to January 4,2017 in compliance to promote democracy through regular, free and fair elections within their parties.

Magistrate Mwelwa said it has become a norm in all political parties in Zambia for the party presidents to be appointing secretaries generals and other officials to their positions.

“The political parties’ presidents continuing to be appointing the secretary generals and others to their positions is unconstitutional,” he stated.

Magistrate Mwelwa said since January 4, 2017, all the political parties in Zambia had failed to practice democracy through regular, free and fair elections as provided for by law.

He stated that despite the failure, the political parties have also continued participating in elections conducted by ECZ.

“That despite all the political parties in Zambia ceased to exist as political parties, the Attorney General has failed to advise the Registrar of Societies to deregister them as political parties,” Magistrate Mwelwa stated.

He stated that ECZ had conducted many elections and has allowed political parties which have ceased to exist to participate in those elections.

He indicated that political parties in Zambia could only remain as a political parties if they complied with the Zambian constitution.

Magistrate Mwelwa therefore wants an order that any political party which was registered and in existence as of January 5, 2016 and which has not promoted and practiced democracy through regular, free and fair elections within its political party from January 5, 2016 to date has breached Article 60(2)(d) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016 therefore such a political party ceased to exist as a political party in Zambia on January 4, 2017.

He is seeking a declaration that any political party which was registered as such came into existence after January 5,2016 and which has not promoted and practiced democracy trough regular, free and fair elections within its political party to date has breached Article 60(2)(d) of the constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 therefore such a political party ceased to exist as o political party in Zambia.

Magistrate Mwelwa wants an order and declaration that the electoral commission, having allowed the political parties which have ceased to exist, participating in elections conducted since January 4, 2017 is not only illegal but unconstitutional as such acts are in violation of Article 60(2)(d) of the PF Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 and also section 18(1) and (2) of the constitution of Zambia Act No. 1 of 2016.

He is seeking an order that the Registrar of Societies deregisters all political parties for having ceased to exist as a political party in Zambia on January 4, 2017 and have violated Article 60(2)(d) of the constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016 and section 18(1) and (2) of the constitution of Zambia Act No.1 of 2016.

Magistrate Mwelwa further wants an order that ECZ should not allow political parties which have ceased to exist to continue to participate in the future elections to be conducted as such acts will be in violation of Article 60(2)(d) of the constitution (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016 and section 18(1) and (2) of the constitution of Zambia Act No.1 of 2016.

Meanwhile, Katuka said that the petition by magistrate Mwelwa was targeted at all political parties of which UPND was the main opposition party which warrants him to join the proceedings as an interested party.

“As an interested party, justice demands that I be joined to proceedings and be heard on matters for determination therein,” said Katuka.