Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: PIs and holding Institutions and Leaders Empirically Accountable

Try it yourself if you doubt me! If you met any Zambian today from any sphere of our society and asked them two questions: Why do you think Zambia is performing very well in the sectors of agriculture, energy, education, forestry, constitutionalism, commerce and trade, human rights, mining, water, housing, health, politics, tourism and arts, and manufacturing, etc? Please, be specific, how exactly do you qualify and quantify Zambia’s performance in the sectors mentioned? With a lot of certainty, I guarantee you that many different answers will emanate from Zambians to an extent where you will remain shuddering if we were all dwelling in the same country.

In one sector, some will passionately argue how Zambia had positively grown over the years, while at the same time others will equally unleash some semblance of evidence how the country had deteriorated in that chosen sector. There are some Zambians who strongly defend the status quo. With exaggerated anger on one hand, they articulate how Zambia should maintain what is currently happening in the development spaces. For them, life is flourishing and nothing should be changed because all sectors are practically thriving. Some young people and women would even shout, long live our current leaderships long live! On the other hand, some Zambians are seriously irritated and busy fasting with fervent prayers that Christ should surely come for the second time if nothing positive will change in Zambia soonest. Unlike their counterparts, this set of Zambians is resolved that change is inevitable. Such people predominantly believe current political leaders are the ones behind a deteriorating Zambia with high cost of living, nose-diving inflation, high unemployment, souring exchange and lending rates, hard-to-reach basic needs by the masses.

The above debates and divergent world-views from Zambians trigger a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) discussion. Indeed, even when our faces, feet and length of toes will differ eminently, we are all Zambians and must somehow agree on development fundamentals. Why and how should we measure development? Who should measure development efforts? Are there standards to credibly and reliably track and measure development work? What methodological frameworks can we use to tell if development objectives have been achieved or not? To attend to these developmentally critical questions, I invite you to the concept of ‘performance indicators’. Kindly agree with me that: where there is no standardized measurement, we shall argue and fight until uncountable suns and moons rotate endlessly. What then are performance indicators?

As defined in the 2019 Zambian National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy, an indicator is a quantitative or qualitative factor or variable that provides a simple and reliable means to measure change, to reflect the changes connected to an intervention, or to help assess the performance of a development intervention. What can immediately be appreciated from this definition it that, an indicator, is a crucial element in measuring development performance. That without an indicator, the performance of projects, programmes and policies would be impossible to determine—positive or negative. Thus, in the absence of performance indicators, stakeholders would always be indifferent with regard to changes caused by an intervention. While others would claim positive gains, others would make accusations of total failure for the same intervention.

The intention of this article is to make the public aware how development work is assessed and measured. How we can tell if a given project, programme or policy has been successful or not. Also, it is my hope that every Zambian would get some useful understanding of how serious we needed to concern ourselves with public development. Instead of making mere comments emotionally, indicators will help us to be very clear if we have achieved desired results or not. Data on performance indicators is instrumental towards decision- and policy-making. Without indicator information, policy- and decision- makers will always second guess on what works, what does not work and reasons why. Lack of indicator information makes leaders approve national expenditures on the basis of ignorance and selfishness. They will channel resources to areas that do not need attention. In the end, we have a damaged economy and escalating poverty levels and the population hates and fights each other. We start using political platforms to assassinate each other’s characters, tribe and ethnicity, religion, education background, gender, etc as lousy and baseless excuses to deliver development results to the citizenry.

Therefore, as a way of driving my point home to every Zambian, let me write you a letter:

“Dear Zambian, the development of Zambia’s economy is paramount not only to past generations, our generation or indeed that of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren – it is equally crucial to the development of our great-great-great-great-great grandchildren. We need to live responsibly today for all those in the future to enjoy a better Zambia. We need to sustain our country. Why should we not be selfish today? Our forefathers did not sell Zambia to foreigners nor did they abandon it for anything else. Let us thrive and endeavour fervently to defend the development of our Zambia. It is our country. To do this, every Zambian has a task to participate in all processes of our development efforts. For once, let us all demand and contribute to building a better Zambia for all and let us use ‘performance indicators’ to track, measure and use the results to chat a way forward for a thriving Zambia.

To tell you the truth, take a moment to check all development indicators for Zambia since 1964. They are found in our national documents – Vision 2030, National Development Plans, Economic Reports, National Budgets, and other expert reports. Indicators such as lecturer/teacher/pupil ratio, pupil/student/book ratio, doctor/nurse/patient ratio, population access to electricity (%), GDP/capita, inflation, exchange, interest and un/employment rates, access to clean and safe water (%), quality of infrastructure, access to justice, proportion of urban/rural development, etc. When you find them, compare and make your own analyses and please make your own conclusions regarding the course this country is in today.

One of the key question I want you to ask yourself is: Using the social, economic and political indicators Zambia has pursued over the years, have we cumulatively improved our development performance from the regimes of Kenneth D. Kaunda, Fredrick T. Chiluba, Levy P. Mwanawasa, Rupiah B. Banda, Michael C. Sata to what we now have under President Edgar C. Lungu? I may not be interested in how you use those analytical results, but surely, I call upon your conscious and conscience to act responsibly for posterity in pursuit of a Zambia that feels good to dwell in. Forget about politics, ask yourself, would you want our development indicators to continue in this trajectory? I implore you fellow citizens to selflessly and fearlessly hold our institutions and leaders empirically accountable by using performance indicators. Aluta continua (the struggle continues) for a Zambia hungry and thirsty for transformational development for all. Yours Kanyamuna”.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm