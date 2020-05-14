Details of COVID-19 donations to be published in next 24 hours

THE Accountant General Kennedy Musonda says details of donations made by well-wishers through various ministries, provinces and agencies, will be published within the next 48 hours.

Musonda said in a statement yesterday evening that the need to ensure accountability of resources can never be overemphasised, especially in the prevailing situation of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that following the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus and its continued spread to various countries, Zambia inclusive, the Secretary to the Treasury instructed, on April 3, 2020, all ministries, provinces and agencies that were receiving donations on behalf of the government to observe the statutory provisions of the Public Financial Management Act in the course of handling funds and donations meant to fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

“In this regard, I wish to confirm that we have received reports from various ministries, provinces and spending agencies are now in the final stages of verifying the data before its publication,” said Musonda.

“The fight against COVID-19 is still on, therefore, we appeal to well-wishers to continue with the spirit of contributing to the effort either in cash or in kind. Cash donations may be deposited in the accounts hosted by any of the banks (Atlas Mara, Cavmont Bank, First Alliance Bank, First Capital Bank, Indo Zambia Bank, Investrust, Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank, Citibank, First National Bank, United Bank of Africa, Stanbic, Stanchart, and ABSA) while aid-in-kind could be given to the Ministry of Health, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) or targeted recipients, in accordance with stipulated guidelines.”