Entire PF leadership is confused – Sikaile

SIKAILE Sikaile says the entire PF leadership is confused now.

The good governance activist is urging President Edgar Lungu to create a ‘ministry of clarification affairs’ because there’s a demon of confusion in the ruling Patriotic Front.

“And entrusting such people with power again in 2021 will be the worst thing for Zambia. How can we be led by bribe men and even a leader like Mr Lungu who is ever absent from reality? There has been this unusual behaviour by Mr Lungu, whenever there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, he rushes to open places that may multiply the pandemic,” he argued. “It is difficult to understand his reasoning. It was just recently when the church refused his decree to re-open churches. Zambians are now beginning to question as to whether we truly have COVID-19 in Zambia because PF have embarked on campaigns whilst urging opposition political parties to observe COVID-19 [public health measures]. This demon which has entered the PF government will bring more trouble to our country if they are not delivered as soon as possible.”

Sikaile said it’s high time President Lungu considered creating a ministry of clarification affairs than issuing statements that always required clarification at the end of the day.

“What is so difficult in being clear before they communicate something? It’s now a trend in PF, whenever they say something, they will have to come back and clarify it,” he noted. “PF don’t you have people who look into issues before you publicise them? Last week, PF government told the nation that examination classes from primary to secondary institutions will resume on 1st of June. They further told the nation that all those in government schools will not pay user fees. They extended this gesture by advising private schools to cut user fees amidst this coronavirus pandemic.

But barely a week after their pronouncements, the PF government has made a U-turn and denied having given that offer through Mr Jobbicks Kalumba, who is general education permanent secretary. This confusion in PF is worrying.”

Sikaile wondered “where does President Lungu expect citizens who are just home to get the money to pay for their children school fees”.

“If Lungu and his government cannot take this as a national responsibility, then I’m afraid,” he said.

Sikaile said poor countries like Malawi have been there providing social assistance to citizens during COVID-19.

“But here Edgar Lungu and his friends they are instead stealing COVID-19 donations,” alleged Sikaile. “There is no information coming from the PF government that is credible at all these days. Everyone is just issuing their opinions ending up confusing the country. If it is not [Lusaka Province minister] Bowman [Lusambo] beating citizens, it is [Lusaka mayor] Miles Sampa insulting citizens, or [home affairs minister Stephen] Kampyongo fighting with Lusambo over responsibilities, if not, then it is [health minister] Chitalu Chilufya and [finance minister] Ng’andu Bwalya fighting over COVID-19 donations. In the end, Edgar Lungu comes with his own mess and makes weird pronouncements such as opening churches, casinos, golf, barbershops and restaurants as key sectors for Lungu’s economic strategic planning.”