FNB appoints new CEO

FIRST National Bank (FNB) has appointed Bydon Longwe as its new chief executive officer, taking over from Leonard Haynes.

Longwe will, however, officially take up office on July 13, 2020.

Longwe’s 20-year career in financial services spans across the southern Africa region namely Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, and Mozambique.

Before this appointment, Longwe was FNB’s chief financial officer in charge of the overall finance portfolio.

He is a holder of a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Herriot Watt University and a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians (UK), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), Association of Corporate Treasurers (UK) and the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Announcing the appointment, FNB board chairman Renatus Mushinge said it was a milestone decision that gave confidence to Zambian citizens.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to announce Mr Bydon Longwe as incoming CEO of FNB Zambia. Collectively, we have great confidence in the depth of talent and management experience in our business, which allowed the board to replace Leonard from within the Executive team,” said Mushinge in a statement on Tuesday. “Notably, this appointment also marks another milestone in the 11-year history of the bank to have a Zambian citizen as an incoming CEO. We are confident that his leadership capabilities, coupled with his astute and prudent financial management expertise, will enable the Bank to build on the successes recorded to date.”

And accepting the appointment, Longwe said: “I am privileged to be afforded this opportunity to lead the business toward even more success on the back of the robust legacy built by my predecessors. I have inherited a gifted team of executives and staff at FNB Zambia, whose expertise and commitment to delivering innovative products and excellent service I am confident of. I also welcome the opportunity to make even greater contributions toward the growth of the Financial Services sector in Zambia.”