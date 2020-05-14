Just Politics: we need a govt of the people, by the people and for the people

(By Aaron Ng’ambi)

The democratic experiment or rather experience in Zambia needs fundamental change; we need to quickly move away from regimes ruled by strong men to the governance of strong institutions.

After more than 50 years of independence, Zambia has almost nothing to show for in terms of good governance and the rule of law. Over and over again we have resorted to what I call the original sin of hailing men rather than making the necessary progress to advance our democracy with strong institutions.

One of the grave mistakes our people have made in the past, which still prevails in our politics today is the notion that we need one strong man or one woman to fix the problems of our country. This kind of thinking sometimes stems from the mis-education that we get from the western countries. The education systems of Europeans and Americas teach us in most cases that history is made by one great man or one woman who happens to be so exceptional and extraordinary to an extent that they stand up to change the status quo. This is further from the truth, for example, let’s consider the civil rights movement in the United States. If one is not careful they may be made to think or believe that Dr Martin Luther King Jr, who was a great man indeed, single handedly led the civil rights movement and defeated segregation. As factual as this may be to some extent, the other side of the untold story of the movement is even more significant which is that it was the poor black people of the South in America that gave everything they had to fight injustice and segregation. In fact, many people died in this just cause without their names being written in the history books. Another point in case would be the struggle against apartheid in South Africa; we hear many great stories about the leadership of Nelson Mandela and his role in the struggle. However, not so often are we reminded of the other people, many of whom gave their lives to liberate South Africa. The lesson to be learned here is quite simple; history is not made by one man alone and change cannot be brought about by an individual without the collective effort and struggle of the masses of the people.

In fact, great leaders like Mandela understood that he was not the change himself but rather an instrument to bring about the much-needed change which the masses fought for. The struggle for liberation and human dignity around the globe is driven by symbolic figures, and that was the role played by people like Madiba. He knew that he was merely a symbol of the struggle for the liberation of South Africa, nothing more and nothing less. Actually if anyone examines the writings, interviews, documentaries and videos of Mandela and observe his vocabulary, it is evident that Madiba did not refer to any of the gains made by the black people of South Africa or the ANC as an individual achievement. He never used the word “I” but always used “we” in reference to struggle.

I cite these examples to show you that in Zambia today, we have a problem and this problem is both within the ruling party as well as the opposition party. We have allowed our leaders to become more or less like cult figures. We have not come to a realisation that Zambia does not need one man or woman to fix all of our problems but rather we need the people of Zambia to rise up and fix the problems themselves. In the early 90s, the people of Zambia formed the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) as vehicle to solve the problems of that time. People did not join the MMD because it was the party of Dr Chiluba but they saw the party as a collective movement for change. Unfortunately, today there are those in government who absolutely think that our current President is the solution to all our problems. This is nothing but misplaced thinking because the solutions to our country’s problems can only be found within the collective people of Zambia not in one man. Unfortunately, this kind of thinking has no boundaries because we have seen some of our friends in the opposition suffering from this same syndrome. Let me make it crystal clear that Zambia needs a true government of the people, by the people and for the people and not a government of a Mr/Mrs so and so.

I have always said that politicians come and go, but strong institutions of government remain long after we are gone. Therefore, I would recommend that Zambians should do two things; number one, we need to re-educate our people so that they can change their mindset. We should never be misled to think that one man or one woman will bring about the change we want, unless we put our lives on the line and do it ourselves. No one can do for us what we should be doing to change our status quo. Number two, we need to force our government, regardless of which party is in power, so that they can strengthen institutions such as the judiciary, the legislature etc. Former US president Barrack Obama once said that; “Africa needs strong institutions and not strong men.” We need to be a nation with a constitution that strengthens institutions, so that real power can reside in the hands of the people who can then use this to hold their leaders and government accountable.

We have enjoyed our independence now for over 5 decades, so it is about time we get serious with putting our house in order. We should stop looking to individuals for solutions to our problems but look to ourselves collectively to find lasting and permanent solutions. We need to tackle once and for all the excessive presidential powers invested in the office of president. If we do not do this urgently, we will continue to go round in circles while we watch individuals who occupy the office of president destroy institutions for them to achieve personal ambitions. In the past, we have seen a weak judiciary manipulated by a president, simply because these noble men and women who are judges are appointed by the office of president and ratified by parliament where the ruling party usually has the majority seats, and that ruling party is led by the president of our country. This system of governance we currently have makes it extremely difficult for our people to hold their leaders accountable; therefore we need a complete overhaul. How does a country have a so-called leader with probably less than $1 million when elected to public office, and few years down the line the man has over $600 million, and you expect such a man to strengthen institutions? Such a man would never facilitate a government of the people, by the people and for the people because he knows that in such a government the people would rise up and lynch him for stealing from them. Hence, such a man would prefer a weak and broken governance system like the one we currently have so that he and his colleagues can get away with anything and everything they do or rather have done.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com/SM