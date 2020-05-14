Look at what’s best for the country, Siwale advises FAZ

CHINGOLA based football administrator Blackwell Siwale has nodded FAZ’s move not to copy and paste what other football federations have done during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on Let the People Talk programme on Radio Phoenix on Tuesday, Siwale said the Football Association of Zambia should look at what was best for the country and not just follow what others were doing.

“Well, people have to understand it is a question of engagement; you engage the clubs, the administrators all over the country, all major stakeholders and look at the best way to end this issue. Like I said earlier, no one should be blamed because it’s no one’s fault, so whichever way people want to end this league, it must be in that manner…. I agree with general secretary (Adrian Kashala) for the first time that we shouldn’t copy and paste, we should look at what is best for Zambia, what is best for our players, what is best for our clubs,” he said.

“Obviously there has been a lot of income and we’ve be looking at how probably we can compensate clubs in one way or the other because they haven’t been getting money from the gate takings, probably sponsors themselves have not been realising grants that they normally realise on time because they are equally hard hit.”

Siwale urged all football stakeholders not to point fingers at anyone for the current situation.

“What we must not forget is that football is a contact game and as at now government has not hidden its position that football can’t be played until the [coronavirus] situation improves in Zambia or internationally, so there is no one to blame, there is no fair way of ending it, whichever way councilors decide, whichever way administrators decide and supporters and the like, everybody must abide by it. I think that’s the way to go,” he said.

Siwale also welcome the move by FAZ to introduce the players quota but want modalities to be but in place when implementing the move.

“I was first to announce that we need to regulate the players’ movements into our country and I was of the view that the national team performance is actually like this because of the influx of foreign players but supporters of other candidates came at me with guns blazing that I was visionless. I didn’t know what I was talking about… What [FAZ president Andrew] Kamanga forgot to say to the nation is what are the modalities to regulate players movement. For example, let’s look at Buildcon, it has got 90 per cent foreign players. What are the contractual obligations if we were to start the quota now and next season because some players have contracts for four years? Who is going to pay for compensation if the players are to go back where they came from or are you going to assimilate them to other clubs?” Siwale asked.

He added that the foreign player quota would not affect teams in the continental football.

“I don’t agree Power Dynamos won…we called them the baby born with teeth, there were no foreign players in 90s, we can have it even now, the problem is that we are not developing players, we are not developing coaches,” said Siwale.