No opposition party can unseat PF – Mbewe

KEBBY Mbewe says it is unthinkable and practically impossible for UPND to win a general election when PF is still in power.

Briefing the media in Choma on yesterday, Mbewe, a PF central committee member, said it was laughable that the opposition UPND had continued massaging its ego by dreaming that PF was scared to go for elections.

“It is unthinkable and practically impossible for UPND to win general elections in Zambia when PF is still in power and very popular. Even today, tomorrow, next week, next month or next year the PF is ready to go for elections anytime and can still win over the UPND,” Mbewe said.

He boasted that even in an event that the coronavirus pandemic forced the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to adjust the election calendar or not, UPND can never defeat the PF in any election.

“We have always said that we do not have an opposition party in Zambia that can unseat PF. All those claiming to be opposition political parties are just jokers who thrive on misleading Zambians,” Mbewe said.

He claimed that the PF had done massive works that speaks for itself hence there was no chance for UPND to win.

“PF is ready to win elections and has continued winning all by-elections even in UPND strongholds. We have continued to grab local government seats in their strongholds and that is a sign that come 2021 we are going to win the elections,” Mbewe said. “How can a party like UPND claim to have the muscle to win a general election when they keep losing by-elections in their own strongholds? How can you lose elections in Western Province when you are claiming that you are remaining with a year to form government? There is no reality and sincerity in this opposition party because if there was, they could have known that they are just wasting time because come 2021, PF and its humble leader President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will still be in State House.”

He claimed that Zambians in all the 10 provinces still loved the ruling PF.

“I can teach UPND how to do politics myself and not what they are doing. The way UPND handles politics it does not attract Zambians no wonder it is practically impossible for UPND to win next year’s general elections,” Mbewe said.

And Mbewe warned opposition Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba that his bitterness with the PF government will choke him one day.

“Kalaba’s accusations that PF is corrupt is out of bitterness. He should stop attacking, accusing government of being corrupt. He has never donated anything towards COVID-19 [fight] but he is accusing the Ministry of Health of being corrupt. He wants to incite the cooperating partners who have seen the importance of donating to government,” Mbewe said.

He said there was no way Kalaba could go on a radio programme and accuse the PF of being corrupt.

“Kalaba is very irresponsible in the manner he conducts politics. Let him start acting like a former minister or like someone who thinks at one time he is going to rule this country. He should not bring his irrelevance on COVID donations by alleging things that he can’t even prove in court,” Mbewe said.

He dared Kalaba to report individuals at the Ministry of Health to the Anti-Corruption Commission if he thinks they stole COVID-19 donations as he alleged.

“If him was stealing when he was at foreign affairs ministry he should not think that even people at Ministry of Health can do that,” said Mbewe.