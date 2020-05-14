PF hallucinating on 2021 prospects – Livune

DERRICK Livune says PF is hallucinating by stating that UPND will only form government in 2031or 2041.

He says Zambians will have a final verdict next year.

Commenting on Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans’ view that the UPND will only take over government after 10 or 20 years, Livune said it was too late for the PF to make amends to the wrongs they have committed.

“Anybody who thinks that the UPND must wait for 2031 or 2041 is just cheating himself. The PF through Lawrence Evans is hallucinating because the writing is on the wall. Come 2021 PF must leave office, through the ballot. The PF shall be voted out with or without COVID-19, their time has come,” Livune, the Southern Province UPND information and publicity secretary, said. “Even in their own camp there are problems. First they don’t agree with each other that President Edgar Lungu should go for another term. There is confusion in that house. They can do anything that they want to but once they present their presidential candidate after filling in nominations, the PF as a club must present that candidate to the Zambian people just like we will also present our Hakainde Hichilema. The Zambian people will have a final verdict.”

Livune said Evans should be forgiven for insinuating that the UPND would have to wait for 2031 or 2041 saying he was just protecting his job.

Livune, who is also Katombora Constituency member of parliament, said Zambians would decide who would form government next year.

“Come August next year, and it’s no longer far, it’s too soon even if they try to make amends to the wrongs that they have done such as high levels of corruption, high cost of goods and services including public procurement such as road infrastructure and health institutions, they are gone,” he said.

Livune observed that the cost of hospital or health centres that have been built differed from one area to another despite being of the same design and size.

He added that the PF had transferred finances from public accounts to individual accounts thus failing to control inflation.

Livune said despite the Bank of Zambia’s efforts to control the monetary policy, fiscal policy management was in a mess.

“The PF is a failed project. Their governance is pathetic. For the first time in the history of this country, the PF has put the Zambian people under serious pressure through their failed leadership. They have contracted huge debts to

immeasurable levels,” said Livune. “Unfortunately, the majority of the people who are not educated don’t understand the ramifications of the PF’s borrowing. The stress of the economy and the high cost of living, and many other things that Zambians are going through, all these are because of the PF’s high borrowing – that is what we mean by failed leadership.”