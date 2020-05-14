Sangwa to appear before LAZ tomorrow

LAZ says hearing for suspended Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa is set for Friday this week.

Law Association of Zambia president Eddie Mwitwa told The Mast in an interview that the Legal Practitioners’ Committee was ready to deliberate on the matter.

On March 13, the acting chief registrar issued a circular announcing that at the direction of the Judiciary, constitutional lawyer Sangwa, State Counsel, would no longer be allowed to appear before any court in Zambia until further notice.

The action followed a complaint of professional misconduct made by the Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia against Sangwa.

Sangwa has been a strong critic of the Constitutional Court judges and the infamous Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019.

“It’s active, it’s actually scheduled for hearing this Friday before the Legal Practitioners’ Committee. It depends on how that particular hearing goes because if there are any other issues that need further consideration, the matter may be adjourned to another date,” said Mwitwa. “The process is such that whatever decision that committee makes, if either party is not happy, there’s another committee that looks into the issue called the disciplinary committee, chaired by the Attorney General.”