What is going on in Milenge?

The Glorious Band of Chiwempala, in its glory days, penned a song – “fweba kula imitwe, tatubulwa mutushimi” (famous people are always in stories and gossip). President Lungu has, in our Ushi custom, a big head. A person with a big head is forever standing out. People make up lies about them. People mock them. Even when they are innocent, everyone would say they are the ones who had done it. Stories are going on in Milenge, Luapula Province, that honestly deserve some comment and analysis. The Head of State must come out in the open and tell us if the stories circulating in Milenge are coming from him or not.

Mr Chanda Masheke, the chairperson of the Milenge District Council, has been making huge donations, left, right and centre in the name of the Head of State. Mr Masheke was only elected mayor on or about January 3, 2020. However, since January, he has gone on a “donation” spree, claiming that President Lungu has sent him to distribute the cash. So far, he has donated to the clinic to build a shelter, he has contributed to the school to create a dormitory, he has also donated cash to renovate the palace. Each time that this gentleman “donates”, he claims that it is President Lungu who has sent him. Now, of course, get me right here – President Lungu has no business making donations in Milenge. First, the Head of State does not have that kind of money. Secondly, even if he had the money, it is embarrassing for the Head of State to be “donating” money in this manner. Something is not adding up in Milenge.

Mr Masheke is presiding over a broke district council. How come in the middle of this poverty, he has so much cash to make all these donations? The council workers in Milenge have gone for months without pay. And yet, each week, the council chairperson is claiming that the Head of State is donating cash to various institutions in the district. Why can’t the President, in whose name Mr Masheke is donating, begin by paying the arrears of the council workers first? Which comes first, corrupt philanthropy or paying workers? Again, Mr Masheke needs to explain what is really going on. Where is he getting all this cash?

Perhaps, no one can stop President Lungu from distributing some of his loot. But we must ask. How is he sending the money to Mr Masheke? Is he sending Mr Masheke cash? Does Mr Masheke have akasaka ka ndalama somewhere in his house, which is being replenished by the Head of State? Money must have a clear trace. No one in our country should wake up one morning and claim that they have thousands of Kwachas from which they can go on rampage “donating.” We must ask once more – how is the President sending this loot to Mr Masheke?

This brings me to a very crucial question. Milenge has a member of parliament. It would be our expectation that if President Lungu wanted to make a donation to Milenge, it would be our elected representative he would use. I have a lot of issues with Mr Mwansa Mbulakulima. He is a spineless representative of a man. That being the case, he still remains the only representative of the people of Milenge in Lusaka. Why isn’t President Lungu using Mbulakulima to make all these donations? This leads me to only one conclusion – President Lungu may have no idea what is going in Milenge. The money Mr Masheke is claiming to “donate” may not be coming from the President, after all. And if it is not coming from the President, then where is it coming from? Mr Masheke cannot intimidate us from asking the source of his money simply because he invokes the name of the President.

In addition to the MP, Milenge also has a district commissioner in the name of Mr Emmanuel Kunda Chibilo. Any business of the central government must go through the DC. In any case, as part of the Office of the President, the DCs are the quasi-political figures who can represent the President if the President has some loot to distribute to his political collaborators. But even then, these so-called donations are not going through the DC. This begs the question, where is the loot being distributed by Mr Masheke coming from?

We are as a result of this appealing to the President to make this one thing clear. Is it you sending Mr Masheke the money to “donate”? If so, where are you getting this money? It certainly is not from your salary, because you get peanuts. If this money is not coming from you, kindly take some interest in what is going on in Milenge.

No one would not be happy if our people in Milenge received some help. But help that comes through questionable corrupt means must be questioned. Milenge council workers have not been paid their dues. Milenge District Council, which is Mr Masheke’s primary baby has no funds to do anything of note. But instead of building the council, Mr Masheke is busy “distributing” money whose source remains questionable.

Of course, the corrupt, thieves will try to pounce on our questions. It is as if, as long as someone “distributes” the loot, it is okay not to ask. But even then, for the sake of sanity in the country and in Milenge – asking, we must ask. And Mr Masheke has some answers to provide. President Lungu will not be his shield!

The author Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com/SM