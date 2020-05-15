AU reschedules summits

THE African Union has postponed the two extraordinary summits that were scheduled to tackle matters related to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and silencing of the guns by 2020.

The two summits that were scheduled to be held simultaneously in South Africa on May 30, 2020 have been moved to December 5, 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, confirmed the development and said the new dates were also contingent on the behaviour of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Mwamba said also affected was the implementation of the commencement of actual trading under the AfCFTA that was due to start on July 1 but has been moved to January 1, 2021.

He said it was however hopeful, that the postponement of the summits would not derail the acceleration of intra-Africa trade and economic integration.

On silencing the guns, Ambassador Mwamba said the AU seeks to find peace to conflict-affected areas as no meaningful development could be achieved in Africa in the absence of peace.

He said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen many programmes at the AU being suspended and meetings being held through tele-conferencing facilities.

This is according to Inutu Mupango Mwanza at Zambia’s Embassy in Addis Ababa.