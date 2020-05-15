Govt releases Covid donation list

Government has released what it says are the accumulated donations, monetary and otherwise towards the coronavirus fight.
Below is the tabulation
MOF_STATEMENT – COVID-19 DONATIONS
MOF_COVID-DONATIONS-MATRIX-MAY-2020
