Govt releases Covid donation list

By on May 15, 2020

Government has released what it says are the accumulated donations, monetary and otherwise towards the coronavirus fight.
Below is the tabulation

MOF_STATEMENT – COVID-19 DONATIONS

MOF_COVID-DONATIONS-MATRIX-MAY-2020

