I am at the courts’ mercy – Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says he will adhere to the directives by principal resident magistrate David Simusamba as he was at the mercy of the court.

Kambwili was reacting to the delay by magistrate Simusamba to state his position on whether or not he will recuse himself from presiding over the matter in which he is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

Kambwili had asked magistrate Simusamba to recuse himself from handling the matter for alleging that he attempted to bribe him.

When the matter came up for opening of defence on March 20 this year, former Attorney General Musa Mwenye requested magistrate Simusamba to recuse himself.

According to the affidavit in support of notice of motion to have magistrate Simusamba recuse himself, Kambwili lamented that he had grave difficulties in defending himself before the magistrate owing to the allegations made against him by the latter that he tried to bribe him (magistrate Simusamba) by offering to buy him a car since 2018.

Magistrate Simusamba accused Kambwili of offering him a bribe of K360,000 in order to render justice in his favour.

The NDC leader said the allegations made against him by magistrate Simusamba place him as a corrupt individual who would got to any length to defeat the cause of justice to his advantage.

Kambwili said magistrate Simusamba was now a potential witness and complainant in a potential criminal matter against him.

Mwenye on behalf of Kambwili made an application to transfer the matter before another court under section 78 of the criminal procedure code based on the allegation of the conduct on the part of Kambwili on the view that there was an appreciable risk.

In response, State advocate Margaret Chitundu said looking at the affidavit, a number of facts were based on assumptions and the court could not make decisions based on assumptions.

She said the matters which were referred to were civil litigations and had no bearing on the matter before magistrate Simusamba.

Chitundu argued that it would be of grave injustice that every time a litigant asks the court to recuse itself because it had commenced a civil case as such would set a bad precedent.

“Asking the court to recuse itself because the applicant has commenced civil proceedings against the court will not only be prejudicial to the justice system and will not be in the interest of justice,” Chitundu said.

“The matter has taken three years and it is still at defence stage. Will it be in the interest of justice to move it to another court to take three more years? Transferring the case before another court will be great injustice that will be suffered by the State as the State already had difficulties in bringing witnesses. The fear of the State is that if the matter is transferred to another court, this will be a failed case. Since the matter has gone this far, may it be brought to its conclusion.”

In his response, Mwenye said he was not aware of the rights which the State had to fair trial in criminal matters.

He said the basis of the application was that the court had stated that the accused tried to bribe him since 2018, which amounted to an offence.

“This application is based on issues in the High Court. Our application is that, the accused person has [said to have] offered a bribe to the court in this issue and these are serious allegations hence our application. As officers of law, such matters must be taken seriously. Where such allegations are made, it places us to positions where it ought to be reported,” Mwenye said.

“The application is [not] about proprietary of the proceedings; it is about the allegations by the court against the accused.”

Mwenye said based on the application that the State would not bring witnesses, there was no proof that the State could not bring witnesses.

“The convenience of the State cannot be given [priority] over the accused, that the State has enough machinery to bring witnesses,” said Mwenye.

Magistrate Simusamba reserved his ruling for March 23, but the said ruling has not been rendered to date as the latter keeps on deferring the matter.

The matter was being adjourned for the fifth time without an explanation as magistrate Simusamba always sends a text message to court Marshal Florence Mushoka indicating his absence and imposing dates when the matter should come up.

When the matter came up yesterday, as usual magistrate Simusamba sent a text message to Mushoka at 10:00 hours directing her to give her phone to Mwenye so that they could communicate, in order to suggest a suitable date on which he would deliver his ruling.

After communicating with magistrate Simusamba on phone, Mwenye informed Kambwili that the matter had again been adjourned to May 26.

But reacting to the failure by magistrate Simusamba to render ruling on several occasions, Kambwili said he was at the court’s mercy.

“You see, I’m at the mercy of the courts. There’s nothing that I can do. If it’s a civil matter, it’s a different game all together, but this is a criminal matter. We respect the courts. What the magistrate decides, you follow, that’s the law, unfortunately,” said Kambwili.