PF on right track – Banda

JOSEPH Banda says the people of Lusangazi district in Eastern Province needs a proper member of parliament.

He believes that the PF government is on the right developmental track.

Banda is aspiring to contest in 2021 as ‘Lusangazi Constituency’ member of parliament, on the PF ticket.

In the 2016 general elections, Banda, who stood as an independent candidate, came third in the Msanzala Constituency poll with 1,458 votes, while the winner PF’s Peter Daka had 8,725.

Msanzala Constituency is in Lusangazi district.

In an interview in Lusaka, Banda, a lawyer, said he is not in politics for financial accumulation.

“It’s not about money. I’m okay! I do fertiliser business. Every farming season I’ve got contracts to supply fertiliser to some agro-dealers. We keep chickens with my wife – about 50,000 birds. Next month we are increasing to 100,000,” the youthful Banda said. “So, what is in there (politics) for me is that I want to see people getting proper development. Lusangazi, under chief Sandwe, has got a mine and that mine can generate a lot of income for the people of Lusangazi. Much as we all want money, we also want development to be taken to the people.”

He indicated that the future of Lusangazi did not depend on him but young people.

“In the next 30 years from now, I’ll be 67 years… Lusangazi district has a lot of things; there is Ukwimi Trades, there is Sonja Girls’ Secondary School and so, I will be in the forefront driving the people. What the people are lacking now is the driver. The government is okay but we need a member of parliament,” he noted. “At the moment, we’ve got a member of parliament in the name of Honourable Peter Daka. I don’t feel that the MP is doing much. Not that he is a failure. No!”

Banda explained that he hails from Sichilima village in chief Sandwe’s area.

He regretted that under chief Sandwe, people have not seen enough development.

“It’s different from the people under chief Nyamphande. When you are coming from Petauke boma, you are going to Sichilima…There is Msanzala bridge and that bridge is in a deplorable state. When it starts raining, you can’t cross and that means chief Sandwe is cut off from where the markets and banks are,” Banda said.

“There is a place called Chibale and at Chibale clinic there is one cleaner and one volunteer. So, if there is an emergency, one has to ride from Chibale to Ukwimi A where there is a nurse. Moreover, they don’t even have a vehicle there (at the clinic). The people of Lusangazi need to see development.”

He appreciated President Edgar Lungu for delineating Petauke district to create Lusangazi district in April 2018, under chief Sandwe.

“We are happy that the area is a district on its own and that means the people will now be able to see development. The role of the member of parliament is to solicit for development for the people in the constituency. We have told women, youths, older people and orphans to form clubs. I don’t believe in a situation where I go to the constituency and get a K50 and give it to one person,” Banda said, adding that he was in Lusangazi to check on the women clubs last week.

“One such club that I visited is called Ulimbe Women’s Club. I gave them a total of K2,000 and they are 200 in that group. We also sensitised them about the COVID-19 and so on and so forth.”

Banda added that he hired youths in Sichilima village who are building his house there.

“I’m building a house in Sichilima village and I didn’t get a contractor from Lusaka. I told the youths in the village to form a club and they are building a house for me,” he said.

“There is also a Church which is in a very bad state and we are bringing it down so that we bring up a new Church. I go to Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ)…Charity begins at home and it is for that reason that I’m trying hard to develop Mabanda ward where my house and village are.”

He also recalled that before Lusangazi was declared a district, he helped to uplift selected infrastructural facilities in Msanzala Constituency, under chief Nyamphande.

“When you go to Mwambula village, there was a Church which was not looking well. We brought down that RCZ Church and put up a new structure. I sponsored that Church from the foundation to the roof level,” Banda said.

“When you go to Matonga ward, I built Kantangwila Primary School using my own resources. So, development starts with you, not with the government. [It’s about] how many cooperating partners do I know who can help me to solicit for something.”

Meanwhile, Banda lamented about the poor state of feeder roads in Lusangazi and lack of befitting water points.

“The member of parliament is not being active…There is need to do the right thing to tar the roads, work on the bridges. If you were to drive from my village, Sichilima, to chief Sandwe’s palace, it’s about three hours but with a good road you can just drive for 45 minutes,” noted Banda.

“Availability of clean water is another challenge in Lusangazi.”