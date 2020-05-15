PF using COVID-19 to campaign for 2021 – Livune

THE PF government is only ready to give opposition members of parliament 250 home-made face masks and 24 bottles of hand sanitiser to fight COVID-19, reveals Derrick Livune.

And Livune, who is UPND Southern Province information and publicity secretary, says there is no accountability with regards material and financial donations for COVID-19 interventions.

Meanwhile, health sources in Kazungula say that COVID-19 is now being used to enrich senior medical officers in Choma, who are making unwarranted trips under the guise of distributing COVID-19 Personal protective equipment.

In an interview, Livune, who is Katombora UPND member of parliament said the PF was using COVID-19 to campaign for the 2021 general elections.

“There is a bureaucratic system in PF, they know the number of health centres in Kazungula or any other area in this country. If they were serious in fighting COVID-19, they would have sent all the required materials to the health institutions without even using politicians. I heard one minister hallucinating that UPND MPs don’t want to get materials to distribute to people, this is cheap politics,” he said.

“The reality is that there is nothing measurable to the sense of a human being that we can refuse to collect these materials. Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale was misleading the people when he said this allegation here in Livingstone in Libuyu Township. The truth is that there was no information with regards this requirement (to collect materials) and we only got wind of it through our intelligence and we sent Honourable Edgar Sing’omba (Dundumwezi MP) who drove to Lusaka. There he was told to make an application, find accommodation at his own cost and wait for the approval of the application. So out of his own curiosity, he asked what he would get if this was approved. He was told that he would get 24 bottles of soap (hand sanitiser), on top of that 250 home-made face masks and COVID-19 posters,” Livune said.

He said it was not cost effective for opposition members of parliament to travel to Lusaka for the government donations whose additional costs were lumped on the opposition members.

“It is not wise to travel to Lusaka, buy fuel, food, pay for accommodation and subject a vehicle to tear and wear only to get 24 bottles of hand sanitisera and 250 home-made face masks and yet the PF is hallucinating that we don’t want to fight COVID-19. It is wise to use that money to buy buckets and hand sanitisers to give to the people,” he said.

“Who is serious? They (PF leaders) are using public resources, they are not using their own money, they are using donor funds, taxpayers’ money to campaign. On top of that, there is even no accountability because we don’t know where the money is going. Here in Kazungula, the effect of that money is not being felt,” Livune said.

He said the UPND, directed Hakainde Hichilema, were not taking advantage of what he called ‘desperate situation’ of COVID-19 to campaign.

Livune said COVID-19 was real and his party was busy senstising people of its gravity.

“We are as UPND are saying you can’t take advantage of a desperate situation,” said Livune.

And Kazungula health officials are shocked that instead of sending the materials to the district commissioner’s office who can in turn hand them over to the health centres, senior health officials were paying themselves allowances which were more than the cost of the protectivematerials materials.

“The other day we had a huge delegation of senior health officials from the provincial office who had to make night stops in Livingstone from Choma just to distribute some PPES but looking at the cost of travel and accommodation expenses and the cost of the materials, it is far different, their personal payments outweighed the cost of the materials also add the other districts in the province,” sources told The Mast.