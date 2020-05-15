UPND shouldn’t select recycled Politicians, urges Chiwala

THE UPND should learn to select people to stand for elections from its grassroots not using recycled politicians, says freedom fighter Fumbelo Chiwala.

But Chiwala says the continued buying of UPND councillors by the ruling Patriotic Front is politics of self-denial.

Commenting on the defection of UPND councillors in Western Province to the PF after allegedly being paid money, Chiwala said the PF is showing signs of desperation to remain in power.

“The effects of recycled politicians is that they just look after the interest of their bellies. There is no level of principle. All they want is to eat and continue eating. So the UPND should learn to select people to stand elections from its grassroots not using recycled politicians,” Chiwala said.

He said the resignation of the UPND councillors in Western Province had the blessings of a sitting member of parliament.

“We have been in politics for many years and we know the tricks the PF is playing on the UPND. It is simple: it is to create an impression that [party leader] Hakainde Hichilema has failed the people from his strongholds,” Chiwala said. “But of course, this is working with an MP. We know the MP who supports [Constitution (Amendment)] Bill 10 [of 2019]. These are recycled politicians from UNIP, MMD and now UPND, even in PF. So the interest they have is just to eat and continue eating without the interest of the people.”

He said the PF should be more concerned that the politics of the MMD had taken over the ruling party.

“The MMD to the 2011 general elections was so desperate to retain power. They used money to buy off PF members, NGOs to support them, used tribalism, all sorts of tricks but that did not work. So I expected the PF to learn from the past experience,” he said.

Chiwala said the PF was in self-denial.

“PF need to correct the mistakes they have made. The people of Zambia are suffering at the hands of PF,” said Chiwala, adding that it was wrong for the PF to spend money on buying councillors when the majority citizens were suffering. “Why should they find it easy to buy a councillor yet they are failing to provide services to the people. First you buy a councillor – who causes a by-election – and you are expected to fund the same by-election, where is the logic? PF and particularly President [Edgar] Lungu should think of some of these decisions. It is not adding up.”