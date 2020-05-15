WATCHING EX-EPL TEAMMATES PLAY HURTS MAYUKA

NAPSA Stars striker Emmanuel Mayuka says it hurts watching his former teammates at Southampton play.

Mayuka, the 2012 AfCon golden boot winner says it hurts because he can do what his former teammates are doing now.

In a conversation with the BBC’s Kennedy Gondwe regards his football journey and family life, Mayuka, who played along side Victor Wanyama, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane is still up beat about bouncing back into Europe.

“I think personally, like I said before, you have ups and downs, mine maybe I made one mistake then I went somewhere. Now I came back home, so I believe it’s not the end, I am still active with Napsa and I am hopping that I will be going back to Europe soon,” he said.

“It hurts, it hurts because I know even myself I can easily do it, I can easily go back, so it’s just a bend curve that I have been going through but now everything is coming back to normal, so hopefully with God’s grace, I will be up and running again.”

Mayuka said lack of more exposure at that time was also partly contributed to his failure to shine.

“I was prepared, I believe everything happens with time. I felt that was my time to go there but I never really adapted to English game, it’s not that the players are a problem or as a country, we are a

problem. At that time we didn’t have a lot of exposure…we didn’t have more exposure of players in Europe, we were just few players and you could easily count. So I believe it’s just a matter of time before we start to be recognised worldwide as well,” he said.

“I am not really sure because it was a time I really used to enjoy playing football there and with time I also went on loan in France. I came back in England. I think I missed that time to adapt to the English game, which is important but it’s not easy really….”

And his wife, Gladys, believes her husband will get back to Europe by the end of the year.

“Yes, I do, I actually know that before the year ends, he will be leaving Napsa. Somewhere in Europe, I know we are going back to the premier league, it is just a matter of time,” she said with a smile.

She dismissed social media reports that her husband is totally broke and cannot afford rent.

“In terms of people saying he is pauper and he can’t afforded paying rentals, that is actually incorrect because we have invested, we have invested well in real estate and we are actually planning on opening the Emmanuel Mayuka foundation community school and a soccer academy,” said Gladys.